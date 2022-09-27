Best pub lunches in the Yorkshire Dales following a scenic walk including England’s highest pub Tan Hill Inn
TripAdvisor has listed its best pub lunches in the Yorkshire Dales which are perfect places to visit when taking a break from having a long walk.
With the stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales countryside and beautiful nature walks and trails, this part of Yorkshire is the perfect weekend getaway with lots of popular pubs to visit for a nice meal.
These are the highest rated pubs in the Yorkshire Dales according to TripAdvisor.
Page 1 of 3