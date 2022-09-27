News you can trust since 1754
Best pub lunches in the Yorkshire Dales following a scenic walk including England’s highest pub Tan Hill Inn

TripAdvisor has listed its best pub lunches in the Yorkshire Dales which are perfect places to visit when taking a break from having a long walk.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:25 pm

With the stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales countryside and beautiful nature walks and trails, this part of Yorkshire is the perfect weekend getaway with lots of popular pubs to visit for a nice meal.

These are the highest rated pubs in the Yorkshire Dales according to TripAdvisor.

1. Tan Hill Inn

On a high hill at 1,732 feet, Tan Hill Inn dates back to the 17th century and is very popular with Yorkshire folks. It has a rating of four stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 1,713 reviews.

2. The Game Cock Inn

With delicious award-winning food for people with all taste buds, the pub offers traditional English, French and Mediterranean dishes. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,049 reviews.

3. Talbot Arms

This pub is located in the vibrant market town of Settle and includes a spacious beer garden with a wide selection of real ales. It is family friendly and welcomes dogs. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 695 reviews.

4. The Farmers Arms

Situated in the stunning walking countryside of Upper Swaledale, the pub is the perfect spot to take a break from sightseeing and hiking in the Dales. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 639 reviews.

