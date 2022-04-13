Nearly 100 pubs and bars across the country are celebrating ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend, following a selection of places being named the best in their respective counties.

With customer confidence rising and hospitality venues’ ongoing journey of recovery following pandemic lockdowns, 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have won a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

From Beverley to Marton-cum-Grafton, these industry-leading operators will now be hoping to attract visitors from all over the country as a result of their award wins, especially with the summer season looming.

The Maven, Leeds. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The National Pub and Bar Awards aims to put top-of-the-shelf on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The reveal of this year’s five Yorkshire and Humber County Winners, listed below, shows the level of quality being delivered within the region to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will officially receive their award at a red carpet event at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade - the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

Below are the five pubs and bars in Yorkshire and Humber that made the list.

- Firepit, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire

- The Punch Bowl, Marton-cum-Grafton, North Yorkshire

- Public, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

- The Maven, Leeds, West Yorkshire

- The Cross Keys Inn, Grasby, Lincolnshire

Editor of Pub and Bar Magazine, Tristan O’Hana, who hosts the event, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.