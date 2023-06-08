The Yorkshire Dales is renowned for its heritage, countryside views and local establishments that attract tourists from all over the world - here are some of the highest rated historic pubs and the history behind them.

With historic towns such as Leyburn, Reeth and Richmond, the Dales is steeped in history and is home to a variety of charming pubs that have retained their period features. Leyburn and Reeth were both mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 and the latter thrived until its devastation during the plague in 1563.

Leyburn’s reputation grew in the 17th century when a market charter was granted by Charles II in 1686 and its Town Hall was built in 1856 by Lord Bolton, followed by a variety of shops and businesses which helped it grow. Reeth also grew in prominence by the time of the Norman conquest and later became known for hand-knitting when it became the lead industry and was always the centre for the local farming community.

Along with plenty of amenities, the Dales also offers visitors the perfect setting for a day out with friends as well as a chance to learn all about its history. National Beer Day takes place on Thursday, June 15, 2023, so in honour of this, we have compiled a list of the most popular historic pubs in the Yorkshire Dales.

Street Head Inn, Leyburn. (Pic credit: Google)

Best historic pubs in the Yorkshire Dales with beautiful views of the countryside

Street Head Inn

This charming pub is located in Newbiggin-in-Bishopdale and is a Grade II listed public house in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

It has easy access to market towns of Leyburn and Hawes and is home to the popular Wensleydale cheese.

The Craven Arms, Appletreewick. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The family-owned pub dates back to the 1700s and has been the pit stop for travellers for almost 300 years.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.

The King's Arms Hotel

The former owner of this Grade II listed pub was renowned horse trainer John Pratt, who opened the pub in the 18th century. He celebrated a big win with ‘Imperatix’ in the 1872 St Leger.

Britain's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Its original features as a stable can still be seen in the ceiling hooks and it once used to hang reins and saddles for drying.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google.

The Wheatsheaf Inn

This pub is a family business run by two sisters, Claire Boulton-Lear and Emily Skelton, who have extensive experience in the hospitality industry.

View towards the quarry and the fells around Helwith Bridge from above Lancliffe near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The inn was built in the early 1800s when it was used as the local coaching inn and the village butcher’s. It has been passed from generation to generation and as such has retained a lot of its charm and traditional features.

By visiting the pub, guests can step back in time as its history is laid out throughout the bar and snug area with photos on the walls illustrating life within the village and the inn itself.

During the Second World War, the Wheatsheaf hosted two famous stars from the worlds of literature and film: Alf Wight, also known as the original Yorkshire Vet James Herriot, who spent his honeymoon with his wife Helen in November 1941 and famous actor Greta Garbo stayed overnight following an evening of entertaining troops at Catterick Garrison.

The inn has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google.

The Foresters Arms

The current pub includes elements of an earlier building of possibly the late 17th century and it may have been a single room farmhouse, the remains of which can be seen at the eastern end of the present building.

A bar room was built to the western side of the farmhouse by the early 18th century which was made to offer sleeping and stabling facilities.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google.

The Blue Lion Inn

This pub was initially built as a shooting lodge and developed into a coaching inn around 1840.

From the years 1856 to 1989, the hotel was operated by the same family for three generations until the former landlady, Bessie Fletcher, passed away.

Bessie’s reputation was popular and well known around Wensleydale with beer being served in a jug straight from the barrel in a back room.

From 1990 to 2022, it was run by Paul and Helen Klein and helped to transform it into the pub it is today, including introducing its first bar.

Due to its original 19th century features and history, the pub is a Grade II listed building and the courtyard rooms are in converted stables, once used to house the horses for travelling tradespeople.

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google.

Craven Arms Pub & Cruck Barn

The history of Craven Arms can be traced back to the 16th century and includes signs of earlier origins as well as original features on its fireplaces, heavy low beamed ceilings and stone flagged floors.

It was originally built as a farmhouse and evolved into a public house over the years by the farmers’ wife brewing ale in the kitchen and selling it to drovers herding cattle sheep and geese to market and passers-by.

Craven Arms has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google.

Helwith Bridge Inn

The building of the pub dates back to the 1820s when it was built as a canteen for local quarry workers.

It has been a pub since the 1870s when the railway line opposite was built and is situated in Ribblesdale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google.

Tan Hill Inn

The building of the famous pub, known as the highest inn in Britain standing at 1,732 feet, dates back to the 17th century. It was named The Kings Pit at the time.

Despite its position being isolated from amenities, it has been popular for centuries for its entertainment.

It was formerly surrounded by miners’ cottages and as well as miners, farmers and peddlers, frequent visitors at the inn included drovers leading cattle to the coal pits.