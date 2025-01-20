A Grade I-listed 18th Century building by the River Ouse in York could be set for a new lease of life as a restaurant under a newly-lodged licensing application.

Cumberland House, on the corner of Cumberland Street and King’s Staith, would be turned into a restaurant according to a licensing application lodged by Shaun Robert Binns and Jamie-Leigh Binns.

The business people, who own Lil’s Bar and Bistro next door, stated in their application that the restaurant would seat up to 30 people.

It comes after the building, which dates back to around 1710, went on the market last year when it was expected to attract offers of more than £1m.

North Yorkshire-based property developers Helmsley Group sold the four-storey Georgian mansion last year.

York Council turned down their application to convert the building’s use from offices into a house on the grounds that the risk of flooding posed a danger to potential occupiers.

Cumberland House was originally built for William Cornwall, who served as York’s sheriff and lord mayor, according to its Historic England list entry.

It was christened Cumberland House in 1746 when Prince William, the Duke of Cumberland, is believed to have stayed there after winning the Battle of Culloden.

The building still features many of its original features including decorative plasterwork, ornate fireplaces and panelling.

Sellers billed it as an extremely rare opportunity to own one of York’s finest buildings and England’s best private homes.

Cumberland House faces out onto Kings Staith which is home to other bars and restaurants and is a popular hotspot for visitors particularly in the summer.

Applicants for the bid to licence the building have proposed opening hours for a restaurant of 8am to 12.30am, seven days a week.