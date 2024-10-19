The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It continues to be an uncertain time for the hospitality industry. I read with dismay this week that Liz Cottam, former MasterChef contestant has had no alternative but to close her award-winning restaurant, Home in Leeds; “We went through all the creative ways we could to get people through the door,” she says. “We tried every trick in the book.”

But she couldn’t keep the restaurant viable after two years in which her energy bills jumped from £2,000 a month to almost £12,000 for a period of several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the restaurant’s phone stopped ringing as customers stayed at home so they could pay their own rising bills.

Ditto in Whitby is open three days a week

After two years of hoping the economy and consumer confidence would recover, Cottam now expects trading to remain tough for restaurants for at least another three years.

“I know there are many restaurants like mine that are hanging by a thread, and there will be more closures over the next six to nine months.”

We’ve all witnessed one of our favourite restaurants close, and it’s heart-breaking when you know the time, money and effort that’s gone into keeping it open – providing us with a good night out and the owners a living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A toxic cocktail of the pandemic and, arguably, Brexit, have been nails in the coffins of many a thriving business, which makes this month’s discovery even more extraordinary.

Pork belly, potato Anna, roast butternut squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, kale

Ditto on Skinner Street in Whitby has been around for decades. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven past, never going in. Quite why is a mystery.

Finally something within me stirred and I found myself in the tiny, charming dining room a couple of Wednesdays ago with a chef chum who hadn’t been for ten years and she couldn’t work out why either, particularly since she remembered eating well.

Anyway we’re here now and the menu – two courses for £30 and three for £38 – reads well; it’s a pleasing four/four/three offer, and frankly I could work my way through all of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starters include roast chicken thighs, sweet potato, walnuts and gremolata, and for the non-meaters there’s fried cauliflower, toasted seeds and honey and rosemary dressing, but a stunning roast beetroot salad with lentils, goat cheese, pomegranate and radish wins – with vibrant colours, great texture and taste – is “a lovely fresh start” according to chef Lisa. “Sweet beets, soft goat cheese, pumpkin seeds for crunch and a balanced balsamic dressing”.

Fish, cheddar and potato croquettes, romesco sauce and tzatziki

Next up, croquettes. We all know how shocking they can be in the wrong hands, but they’re very much in the right hands, feather-light, filled with fish and spuds - a simple dish nicely done, with a punchy romesco sauce and creamy tzatziki.

A perfect ball of passion fruit sorbet arrives, unannounced.

“A palate cleanser” says Shirley, our warm, funny waitress, “if you’d like one?” Yes thank you I very much would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mains-wise there’s a cheese and pea risotto puff pastry roll; intriguing, but pork belly and cod loin get our full attention.

Apple and thyme treacle tart, creme fraiche ice cream

Lisa’s pork is gloriously tender, with pommes Anna and a little jug of juices, and to top it off “the best bit – two triangles of crispy skin which of course was the first thing I went for!”

The cod loin is a generous chunk of fish, perfectly baked, pearly and pert, sat on a sort of celeriac remoulade (genius!) a fresh salsa – celery and apple I think – and new potatoes.

It’s another simple but thought through plate produced by someone who knows what they’re doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That person is Edward Hesketh, chef/owner of Ditto for the last ten years. Getting hold of him for a bit of back story involved a bit of MI5-style research, and then an email came through from him saying he was glad we enjoyed our dinner but he didn’t want any publicity for himself – again, unheard of.

When was the last time a chef wanted anonymity on a double page in the middle of the Yorkshire Post Magazine? (Checks notes: never).

They have close to zero presence on social media – barely a mention – which is unheard of these days.

Roast beetroot salad, lentils, goats cheese, pomegranate and radish

Edward’s courteous email tells me that Ditto has been around for 30 plus years, always with a good reputation, and that he and his wife have been running it for the last ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s just him in the kitchen; he’s had no formal training – “I just worked my way up from potwash to chef then moved around a lot gaining experience in different places”.

Well wherever those places were, he’s picked up skills we’re enjoying the benefit of tonight.

Desserts don’t disappoint: choose from a white chocolate set egg custard with strawberry sorbet or lemon posset with biscuit crumble, but I’ll never be able to resist treacle tart – this one’s apple and thyme and the crème fraiche ice cream sets it off just so. I ask Edward why only the three nights open?

“We used to be open five days a week as normal but like a lot of hospitality workers and businesses covid shook up how we viewed the restaurant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then they’ve played around with a lot of different ideas but haven’t come down firmly on any one way yet, so the opening days might change again next year.

The final word comes from the reticent chef: “I just try and produce food that is tasty, well presented, a reasonable price and is able to be prepared and cooked by one person within the restrictions of the kitchen and budget I have. If I enjoy it I hope other people will enjoy it too.”

It’s all those things Edward, and we enjoyed it hugely – and one thing’s for certain, we’ll be back – and not just to help keep the business afloat.

There’s also a pretty strong chance of a very good dinner.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5