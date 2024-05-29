A former hotel on the Yorkshire coast is set to be turned into a shop after councillors gave the green light to a local business owner’s plans.

The former Dolphin Hotel, on Eastborough in Scarborough, can now be converted into flats and a coffee and sandwich shop.

Giulian Alonzi, ice cream maker and owner of the Harbour Bar, has been given permission to convert the former Dolphin Hotel into residential flats and a “bespoke sandwich shop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sandwich shop will be on the ground floor of the four-storey building whilst the three two-bedroom apartments will be located on the upper floors.

The former Dolphin Hotel in Scarborough is set to be turned into a sandwich shop

Plans for the “wholesale renovation” include new windows and frontage of the lower level as well as a rear extension and three balconies at the back.

The “bespoke continental sandwich and coffee bar” is set to serve food, cold platters, and sandwiches.

Mr Alonzi, the owner, had been using the building for storing supplies used at the Harbour Bar. The submitted application said the development would “improve and enhance the character, appearance, and setting of the [town’s] conservation area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No objections were raised by members of the public, the Highway Authority, or the council’s housing regulation team.

Environmental health officers recommended limiting the permitted hours of construction work to protect the amenity of neighbours but the council said doing so was “unnecessary and unenforceable” and did not add the condition.

It was also recommended that an environmental noise assessment and sound insulation and ventilation scheme be approved by the local authority to protect “the amenity for future occupants”.

However, officers again rebuffed the suggestion, stating that it was “unlikely that the proposed development would result in unacceptable noise disturbance for nearby residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said that the conversion of the upper floors into apartments was “appropriate to the building” which was formerly a hotel. They added the apartments “provide a sufficient level of amenity for future occupants” including private outdoor space in the form of balconies.