Clam & Cork: Doncaster Market's Good Food Guide seafood and wine bar praised by Jay Rayner to expand

Clam & Cork, which opened in 2018 on a former wet fish stand, became Doncaster's first-ever entry in the Good Food Guide two years later and earned glowing praise from Rayner.

The restaurant has previously had a small footprint but following a lockdown closure, has now agreed to rent two neighbouring stalls to expand its dining capacity.

The chefs will also branch out into meat for the first time by serving salt-aged beef.

All produce is sourced from the market traders and customers can see their meals being prepared in the open kitchen.

Units 7 and 8 in the fish market, which were previously home to Plane & Armstrong Butchers, and 32 and 33, which were occupied by Farmhouse Pantry, will all become part of Clam & Cork after their tenants decided to move on.

Of the two butchers, Phil Armstrong has moved his business out of town to Walkers Nursery garden centre in Auckley and Trevor Plane has a stall in the International Food Hall.

Owners Wayne Marsh and Margaret Watson now aim to create a 'meat version' of their successful fish concept and have given jobs to staff who worked on the butchers' stalls.A deli counter offering seafood, meats, sourdough breads and artisan baked goods is also planned.

Margaret said: “Things are going really well for us and this was an exciting opportunity to expand. The locality is the big draw and people come here for the quality of food.

“Our seafood is the freshest there is – it arrives in the morning and is cooked in the afternoon by our fantastic chefs including David Booker who has been with us from the beginning and Kirk Wade, who has a Michelin background.

“We are delighted to take on the two units and welcoming existing customers as well as widening the range of customers too.

“People will continue to get the Yorkshire welcome. We will add new lines but things won’t happen overnight. A meat version of the Clam and Cork with salt-aged beef, free range local high-welfare meats is our ultimate aim. Our business model is simple just offer the best quality, freshest ingredients and a friendly service."

Another development in the fish market area is a new sushi bar opened by long-term tenant The Gentleman Fishmonger. Martyn Pippard and his partner Sarah Wilson have had a stall for around 30 years, but have recently revamped their business.

Market Asset Management's general manager for Doncaster Michelle Hobson said: “First of all we would like to thank the owners of Plane & Armstrong Butchers and Farmhouse Pantry for their valued contributions to the market over the years and we are delighted Trevor Plane remains part of our offering through his popular Angus Butchers.