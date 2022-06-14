The citation for chef Michael Wignall's inn near Skipton reads: "This Yorkshire institution was one of the county’s first gastropubs when it was made famous by the late chef Denis Watkins in the 1980s. Now its reputation is on the rise again under new owner Michael Wignall, who took over the pub with his wife Johanna in partnership with James and Jo Wellock in 2018.

"Wignall is one of the UK’s most respected and accomplished chefs and has so far won a Michelin star in every kitchen he has helmed since 1993. The last two venues he has headed - The Latymer at Pennyhill Park in Surrey and Gidleigh Park in Devon - won and retained two stars under his stewardship.

The Angel at Hetton has been named Gastropub of the Year

"At The Angel Wignall is serving up more than mere pub grub, either through his à la carte menu or multi-course tasting menus that are available at both lunch and dinner. Expect a trio of snacks as well as freshly made sourdough and a selection of cultured butters before tucking into some of the most inventive cooking and immaculate plating in the country at the moment."

In the list of top 100 British restaurants released as part of the awards ceremony, The Angel was Yorkshire's highest-placed entry at number 12 nationally.

It was followed by The Black Swan at Oldstead (chef Tommy Banks) at number 32, The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds (chef Michael O'Hare) at 61, Joro in Sheffield at 77 (chef Luke French) and Le Cochon Aveugle in York at number 94 (chef Josh Overington).

There is no place in the top 100 for Yorkshire's other Michelin-starred establishments, including Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome (likely because it has been closed since a fire last autumn), James Mackenzie's The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, Tommy Banks' York restaurant Roots and Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon.