Dozens of residents and visitors have supported plans to convert Whitby’s former HSBC Bank into a new restaurant with holiday accommodation.

More than 50 Whitby residents and visitors have welcomed “fantastic” plans to create a new restaurant, bar, and holiday lets in the historic, and now-vacant, site of the town’s former HSBC Bank.

The proposal, by local businessman and lifeboat crewmember Ali Hussain, aims to have the ‘The Treasury’ up and running by the summer.

Local resident Michelle Vasey said: “I’m so pleased this building is not going to stand empty any longer and will be put to some use.”

She added: “Something different and in a lovely location with fantastic views – good luck to the owner.”

Another resident, Donna Weatherill, said: “This will benefit locals and visitors alike and will bring a much-needed eatery of high standards to the town centre and somewhere locals will enjoy.”

So far the proposal has received no objections and Whitby Town Council has not raised any concerns.

News of the proposed development has also been welcomed by tourists and visitors to Whitby, including Himanshu Kataria from Cheadle who said: “These plans are exciting and we look forward to visiting Whitby this summer to try this new pub and restaurant in an iconic building.”

Another visitor, Catherine Robinson from Preston, said: “I visit often for a nice break away as I have always enjoyed staying in Whitby and in my opinion having a place like this would add value to the town.”

If plans are approved, a ‘floating’ mezzanine floor will be created within the former banking hall, which has a vaulted ceiling enriched with ornate plaster mouldings above a projecting cornice.

According to Historic England, the Grade-II Listed building was constructed in 1891 for the York City and County Bank.

All windows are set to be retained and repaired and access to the first and second floor holiday apartments would be gained from the rear yard.