Fearns opens outdoor terrace for al fresco dining in Leeds Dock
The new outdoor space, at the front of the venue, overlooks the Boulevard in Leeds Dock, and is one of the exciting renovations and recent additions amongst improvements to the internal drinking and socialising area since Fearns first opened its doors in May 2023.
Ollie Ireland, general manager at Fearns, said: “We’ve all been eagerly waiting to welcome our guests and their furry friends out onto our new terrace and it’s arrived just in time as the British summer has finally decided to make an appearance.
"It’s a really great social atmosphere out there with comfortable seating, greenery and ambient lighting, perfect for a morning coffee, light lunch or drinks after work!”
The dog-friendly venue, whose name was inspired by an island in Leeds Dock’s waterways, is open seven days a week and is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space.
Fearns both inside and its outdoor terrace is available to hire for a range of events including celebrations, modern weddings, corporate parties or industry networking. The multifunctional space can be hired in part or in full, for up to 400 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.