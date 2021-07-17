The new restaurant at Whirlow Hall Farm is set to open today, with Luke Rhodes (pictured) as head chef
First look inside new restaurant run by Masterchef semi-finalist opening at popular Yorkshire farm this weekend

After months of work, the new restaurant in a converted barn at Whirlow Hall Farm is set to open to the public this weekend.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:29 am

Taking up the role as head chef is Luke Rhodes who reached the semi-finals of MasterChef: The Professionals and wowed the judges with his elevated Yorkshire dishes.Luke has previously worked as sous chef at the University of Sheffield’s Halifax Hall hotel, and has put together a brand new menu for the restaurant.

1. Stunning views

The restaurant boasts beautiful views of the Yorkshire countryside

2. A chocolate orange cremeaux dessert

Yummy!

3. Yuzu curd tart with creme fraiche sorbet

All of the dishes on the menu have been created by Luke

4. Farm shop

All of the produce used to make dishes on the restaurant's menu has come from the farm, and is also available to buy in the farm shop

