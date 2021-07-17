First look inside new restaurant run by Masterchef semi-finalist opening at popular Yorkshire farm this weekend
After months of work, the new restaurant in a converted barn at Whirlow Hall Farm is set to open to the public this weekend.
Taking up the role as head chef is Luke Rhodes who reached the semi-finals of MasterChef: The Professionals and wowed the judges with his elevated Yorkshire dishes.Luke has previously worked as sous chef at the University of Sheffield’s Halifax Hall hotel, and has put together a brand new menu for the restaurant.
