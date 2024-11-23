The Scarborough baker Freya Cox who competed on the Great British Bake Off in 2021 has launched a new brand of vegan friendly box mix bakes.

FREYAS is a range of premium box mix baking kits. These kits allow people to bake from their own home in an easy way.

They contain only vegan friendly ingredients and can be made with either plant-based or dairy ingredients so that everyone can get involved.

FREYAS lemon drizzle loaf. | Victoria Greensmith Photography / FREYAS

The founder of FREYAS, Freya Cox, known for her success on the Great British Bake Off in 2021 as the first and only vegan baker built her career since leaving the show. She has since published an award-winning recipe book and appearing at festivals across the country showcasing her recipes. She has also built a large social media following.

It has always been her dream to be the ‘vegan Betty Crocker’.

The box mix bakes are: Choc Chip Marble Cookies, lemon drizzle loaf, sticky toffee pudding and Choc Chip Brookie.

“I love the idea of people being able to make really good recipes, really good cakes, but really easy,” Freya told The Yorkshire Post.

“Everything that I do is with convenience in mind because I hate things being a faff. I’ve said it before, things that are going to be a lot of hassle are a little bit of a nightmare.

“I’ve always wanted to be the vegan Betty Crocker because I love the concept of a box mix bake.

“The bottom line is, everybody loves a box mix; everyone knows the box mix brownie is the best brownie and they’re not all just for kids.

FREYAS choc chip brookie. | Victoria Greensmith Photography / FREYAS

“But I also do have fond memories of baking a box mix cake with my family over the weekend.”

Freya described the concept of a box mix bake.

“These recipes are my recipes that I absolutely love and I know they come out fantastic,” she said.

“They’re just a little bit more exciting and different; the brookie is obviously a cookie on the bottom and a brownie on the top and the marble chocolate chip cookie is an interesting concept.

“I published a recipe book before and I’m so proud of it, but that requires people to make things completely from scratch whereas these box mixes can’t get any simpler.

“You pick up a box mix, pour it into a bowl, follow a couple of instructions and you’ve got your perfect bake every time; they’re completely full-proof.

FREYAS box mix bakes. | Victoria Greensmith Photography / FREYAS

“I really wanted people to be able to experience my baking from their own home in the easiest way possible.”

Freya’s new business involves close friends who work in various industries.

“What I love so much about the company and the brand is the design is so me; the bright colours, they’ve got hand drawn illustrations from my friend, who is a designer, she’s such a talented person,” she said.

“It really took a long time to get exactly the vision I was going for and I’m over the moon with how it has come out. It’s better than I ever expected.

“It’s become a team of my favourite people; the photographer who took the photos that are on the front of the box is the same photographer who took the pictures for my recipe book, Claire Winfield, and I absolutely love her. After working together on the book we became really good friends.

“Then the designer is my friend, Liz Harry. So it’s really become a team of people I really value, respect and love that have put work into it as well which feels very special. It’s really exciting to see my biggest dream come to life.”

Each box will have a QR code at the bottom so that if you scan the code, it will link you straight to a video tutorial by Freya.

“I think it’s a really creative idea,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for the support so far and how many people who want to be a part of it. I’ve got huge hopes and dreams and so many more things that I want to bring out next year and I’m really excited about it.”