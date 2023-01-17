Scarborough baker Freya Cox collaborates with Castle Howard chefs to create vegan cakes in celebration of Veganuary.

The first cake is a mini Black Forest Gateau celebrating Veganuary and is available from Castle Howard’s Coffee Shop and Courtyard Cafe from today (Tuesday, January 17, 2023).

Freya will be baking with Castle Howard’s head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, on three delicious treats across the year. The mini Black Forest Gateau is made from chocolate cake, a kirsch buttercream, and cherry jam with a quintessential cherry on top.

Freya Cox. (Pic credit: Freya Cox)

Head of food and beverage at Castle Howard, Luke Butler, said: “Here at Castle Howard we love to celebrate delicious, sustainable, local produce, and we’re absolutely delighted to be working with Freya to expand our vegan offering.

“The mini Black Forest Gateau is a lovely indulgent treat for January, and we’re working behind the scenes on our spring and autumn cakes which we’ll announce later in the year.”

“It’s been absolutely brilliant to collaborate with the team at Castle Howard. I’m so excited for people to try a beautiful cake in a beautiful place that means a lot to me and my family. The cake is delicious, and best of all, it’s vegan!”

The mini Black Forest Gateau is available to purchase in Castle Howard’s Coffee Shop and Courtyard Cafe from January 17, 2023.

