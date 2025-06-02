The Guinness Nitrosurge device helps you pour the perfect pint at home - and a rare discount has just popped up on Amazon | Guinness

It hasn't been discounted since last year’s Black Friday — and with Father’s Day approaching, the Guinness Nitrosurge deal might just pour perfectly into your gift plans.

Discounts on Guinness's amazing little Nitrosurge device are pretty rare. People went wild for it when the price dropped to £20 during last year's Black Friday bonanza, and we're unlikely to see it that cheap again.

But if you're quick, there's a 23% discount on Amazon right now, and that brings the price down to £23, which is much better than the usual £30. It hasn't been this cheap for a year, according to price trackers.

It's a deal that's dropped just in time for Father's Day, and this might be the ideal present for a Guinness-loving Dad. Or even just a special someone who loves a nitro stout.

The Nitrosurge is a perfect present for Guinness lovers | Guiness

Canned Irish stouts are normally fitted with "widgets" that give it that nitrogen surge, and that's what creates that magical, theatrical settling process when our Guinness is handed to us with millions of bubbles dancing around.

The Nitrosurge imparts the gas in a very different way, using ultrasonic technology to break up the nitrogen in the stout and creating that familiar surge as it pours through the carefully-designed spout.

The rechargeable device just clamps on to the top of the can and, with the press of a button, the magic begins as you pour. It's genius, and it's won plenty of awards.

To use the Nitrosurge you'll need special cans, which are on offer right now, but there's a clever trick to enable you to enjoy any nitro stout through the device.

By carefully tapping a pin into the top of a can of Irish stout, you can slowly release the gas without activating the widget. Then you can pour it through the Nitrosurge as normal, letting it impart its ultrasonic witchcraft on your pint.

This means you could use cheaper standard Draught Guinness cans, or another tipple such as Forged or Murphy's, or one of the many craft stouts emerging from independent breweries.

Whatever you do though, don't miss the deal. Because the only time the price dipped to £23 was a year ago, and it could be another year before the price dips again. If it ever does.

