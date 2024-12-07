The end of the year brings a flurry of ‘best of’ lists in the hospitality industry.

While the sought-after Michelin stars aren’t handed out until early next year, respected publications such as La Liste, the AA Restaurant Guide and Harden’s announce their top restaurants in the run up to Christmas.

The latter has now revealed the top 100 restaurants in the UK for 2025 - with Endo at the Rotunda in London’s White City being voted number one.

But Yorkshire once again has a strong showing, with four restaurants making the list.

The 34th edition of the Harden’s guide, published this week, is one of only two surviving established UK restaurant guides made available in print, and the only one based on feedback from normal diners rather than a group of professional inspectors.

A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners. Restaurants at all price levels are included: from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 restaurants listed in total.

Jöro, in Sheffield, debuts on the list at 78

The Angel at Hetton came out on top in Yorkshire in the list, coming in at 26th. That was followed by Roots, in York, at 76th (down from 28th last year), Joro, in Sheffield, in 78th and Myse, in Hoveringham, just scraping into the top 100 at 96th.

There has been a big mix up in restaurants in the list compared to last year. There is no space for Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall or The Black Swan at Oldstead, which were both in the top 100 last year.

Simon Rogan’s Lake District restaurant L’Enclume, which was voted number one last year, is now ranked 73rd.