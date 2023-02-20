It’s not long before Pancake Day and in preparation, experts have provided easy recipes to make the perfect pancakes for your dog.

It’s fun to indulge in chocolate covered pancakes topped with a variety of delicious fruits like strawberries.

However, many of these typical ingredients are dangerous for your dog such as chocolate, grapes and cream.

So, if you have a furry best friend and you would like to include them, it’s best to follow dog-friendly recipes that will make it safe for them to eat pancakes.

Experts share recipes for dog-friendly pancakes for Pancake Day. (Pic credit: Getty Images for Allen Media Group)

Kitchen design and retail specialist, Magnet, has shared its top tips on how to prepare your kitchen for Pancake Day as well as recipes for the perfect pancakes for your dog.

How to make dog-friendly pancakes

These simple recipes are sure to satisfy your pooch on Pancake Day.

3 ingredient pancakes:

- 50g of plain flour

- One egg

- 100ml of water

Banana pancake ingredients:

- One banana

- 60g of plain flour

- One egg

- 60ml of unsweetened oat milk

Method:

1 - Whisk or mash all of the ingredients into a bowl (or alternatively, you can use a blender).

2 - Heat up your frying pan on a medium to high level setting.

3 - Ladle four tablespoons worth of the smooth mixture into a circle in the centre of the frying pan.

4 - Cook it until bubbles start to form on the batter (for 30 seconds to one minute on each side).

5 - Flip your dog’s pancake and cook the other side until it is done.

6 - This is optional: Once your pancake is cool, you can add dog-friendly toppings to the pancake such as xylitol-free peanut butter, bananas, or blueberries.

Are pancakes safe for dogs to eat?

The Dogs Trust and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home assure that pancakes are in fact safe for dogs unless they have wheat allergies or certain sensitivities, which could lead to an upset stomach.

However, pancakes should only be served as a treat in small amounts as they are high in both carbohydrates and fat. If you do cook your dog pancakes this year, remember to adjust the amount of regular dog food you feed them.

Simple steps to prepare your kitchen for Pancake Day

Hayley Simmons, the director of commercial range at Magnet, suggests four simple steps to prepare your kitchen for the feast.

Step 1

Check you have all of your ingredients and toppings ahead of the day.

Leaving the shopping to the last minute can make the day very stressful and that’s the last thing you want to do.

Step 2

Declutter your worktops before you start cooking.

This will ensure you maximise the surface space for you and your family to cook your delicious Pancake Day feast.

Step 3

Make sure your kitchen’s extraction is working properly.

Pancake Day is a recipe for grease and steam in your kitchen and this could potentially cause a fire or smoke if something goes wrong. Make sure your kitchen has enough ventilation and your extractor hood and smoke alarm are working properly.

Step 4

Be less wasteful and freeze your leftovers.