I tried 200 wines from Asda and Morrisons - here are the best ones for under £10

In the last couple of weeks I have ploughed through two huge tastings organised by Asda and Morrisons. Not only do these giants of the High Street keep us all stocked up with our weekly shop, but because they are based in Yorkshire, they employ a lot of head office people in Leeds and Bradford.

So, with tasting notes of 100 plus wines from each of these northern retailers, it seemed sensible to find the best flavours for money. With £10 as my absolute top price, here are my best buys from each of these northern retailers.

Asda Whites

Kākāpō 2023, South Island, New Zealand, £6.50: A Kakapo is a flightless, endangered bird in New Zealand, pictured on the label. As for the wine, it is a great-value blend of Riesling, Semillon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp and complex with floral notes and rounded style.

Wine Atlas Carricante 2023, Sicily, £6.50: Wine Atlas is Asda’s way of bringing unusual grapes and regions onto their shelves, with beautiful scenic labels that gives the range an identity. The range will change with the seasons so grab a bottle of this wine that is full of fresh citrus fruit with a fine structure and crunchy minerally note.

Extra Special Chardonnay 2023, Western Cape, South Africa £7.00: Terrific value in this medal winning wine with soft, melon and citrus flavours and enough weight to cope with a creamy pasta dish.

Extra Special Côtes de Gascogne 2023, France £7.25: Made from a blend of Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc and Gros Manseng, this is a crisp, zesty wine with notes of elderflower, citrus and a sprinkle of herbs. A perfect aperitif.

Paul Mas Marsanne 2023, Languedoc-Roussillon, France £8.50: A lovely wine from Domaine Paul Mas, made from 100% Marsanne. It has peachy fruit, a dusting of herbs and a fresh, savoury character on the finish. Team this with chicken or fish in creamy sauces, or a herby vegetable mix.

Asda Reds

Wine Atlas Roussillon 2022, Côtes du Roussillon, France, £7: A new addition to the Wine Atlas range, and this is a gem. Full of bright, juicy, red frits with a hint of pepper on the finish. Pour alongside a casserole.

Extra Special Douro 2022, Portugal £7.50: Made from a fistful of Portuguese grape varieties this is a chunky, positive wine with dark cherries, plums and savoury tobacco notes. Perfect with roast lamb.

Extra Special Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Western Australia, £8.75: Western Australia does Cabernet fabulously well. Ocean breezes sweep through the vineyards, keeping pests down and the grapes cool. The result is a Cabernet that has a polished, refined style, with clear cassis fruit and a gentle structure that goes well with meaty food.

Extra Special Sicilian Reserve 2020, Italy, £8.75: 100% Nero d’Avola grapes have given this wine deep plum flavours, a touch of savoury depth and soft, rounded tannins. Although Sicily is usually thought to be hot, its hills and breezes keep temperatures down, especially at night, allowing the grapes and wine to stay fresh.

Cellier Des Dauphins Vinsobres 2021, Rhône, France, £9.75: Vinsobres is one of the villages that has been promoted through the ranks of Côtes du Rhône Villages until it is now allowed to be just Vinsobres. But since many consumers are guided by the term Côtes du Rhône and are not sure where exactly Vinsobres is, this works out as a terrific wine for a great value price. It is a top-notch southern Rhône wine with bags of deep elegant fruit and an edge of spice. Stock up.

Morrisons Whites

The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Coastal Region, South Africa £8: A stand-out wine in the Morrisons range, this is made by Trizanne Barnard, one of the most dynamic talented female wine makers in the Cape. It is fresh and bright with passionfruit and pear notes and a citrus finish.

The Best Pecorino 202 3, Abruzzo, Italy, £7.50: Not to be confused with the cheese of the same name, this has a creamy feel alongside bright citrus fruit and a rounded, food-friendly style. Pour with grilled fish or chicken.

The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio 2023, Italy, £8: Proper Pinot Grigio, grown in the cool-climate, mountainous Trentino region, this has pears, crisp apples and a touch of nectarine.

Antonin Rodet Chardonnay 2023, France, £9: The winery of Antonin Rodet is Burgundy-based but this wine carefully sidesteps any declaration of origin, to provide a Burgundian-style wine without the usual eye-watering price. Grapes come from outside Burgundy providing an elegant wine, with a lovely density of stone fruit and a clean long finish. Cover the label with a cloth and pour the wine. Your guests will never know.

The Best Assyrtiko 2023, Naoussa, Macedonia, Greece £10: Assyrtiko is a relative newcomer to our shelves, but Greece has been enjoying this fresh, zesty, minerally wine for centuries. With white peach aromas, citrus and stone fruit flavours, shot through with fresh acidity and crunch, this is a perfect wine to pour alongside fish and shellfish.

Morrisons reds

Chevaliers St. Martin 2022, Bordeaux £5.45: Ordinary Bordeaux is having a hard time, so do the grape growers a favour and buy an exceptionally good wine at this bargain price. Packed with juicy black fruits, with enough savoury character to accompany a shepherd’s pie

Villa Verde Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy, £5.45: Ripe damson and cherry fruit with smooth tannins and a lift of freshness on the finish. Close your eyes and you could be in Italy.

The Best Barbera d’Asti 2021, Piedmont, Italy, £8.75: Savoury cherry and raspberry notes with light grippy tannins make this the perfect wine to accompany grilled meats and pasta.

The Best Chinon 2023, Loire, France, £9: Consistently good, this is a wine that drinks well chilled in summer but copes well at room temperature now autumn has arrived. With bags of raspberry and redcurrant fruit, a hint of green leaf, and silky, soft tannins, this has character and style.