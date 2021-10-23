James Martin’s Tarte Tatin recipe

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

200g all butter puff pastry

250g caster sugar

125g butter

50ml Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

8 pink lady apples peeled and cored

To serve:

200ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

4 tbsp Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

1 vanilla pod

Method:

Pre- heat the oven to 200°C/400°F degrees.

Melt the sugar and butter in a non-stick pan, once melted keep on a medium heat and add the apples, cooked and keep turning the apples for 20 mins until nicely caramelised, this will take time, but it is the most important part of making a good tarte tatin. Be careful not to damage or break up the apples.

Add the Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and leave to cool slightly before adding to the oven dish with half of the caramel.

Roll the puff pastry to about 3 to 4 mm thick and cut into a circle approx 1 inch larger than the dish your apples are to be cooked in.

Put the pastry on top of the apples, tuck the edges in and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool slightly before turning out onto a serving plate.

Mix the cream with the icing sugar, Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and vanilla pod seeds and place in a serving jug.