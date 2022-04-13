Juke & Loe, run by brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, has won rave reviews since opening five years ago on Sheffield's popular Ecclesall Road.

The restaurant has also been recommended in the prestigious Michelin Guide for the last two years – a publication that is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out.

But the brothers have posted an emotional message onto Instagram to reveal that the restaurant will close within weeks.

Juke & Lee in Sheffield

The post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. Juke and Loe will close its doors on the 28th of May this year.

"Our 5-year lease is up and despite negotiations with our landlord we are unable to come to a new agreement that benefits and protects the business and staff, this leaves us with no choice but to walk away.

⁠⁠”We are on the lookout for other premises in and around Sheffield. So if you know of anything, please do drop us a message. Sharing this post would also be very appreciated, to spread the word.“

They added: “It has been a tremendous five years with highs and lows, we have enjoyed great success with recognition from guides, the national press and food critics alike.

"Of course, none of this would be possible without the support we have received from you, the customer. It’s been a fantastic journey and we hope to welcome you all along to our next venture as soon as possible.⁠⁠”Above all, our thanks and appreciation go out to the staff, past and present.

"We couldn’t have asked or wished for better people to share this journey with. Your hard work and dedication have reminded me why we fell in love with this industry in the first place. ⁠⁠”Massive thanks again to all. “

Alongside their Michelin Guide recommendation, well-known Guardian food critic Jay Rayner visited the restaurant recently and praised the 'delightful and impressive cooking'.

He described how he enjoyed a three-course lunch there for £30 – much cheaper than dinner, when he said mains alone are priced £24-£30 – writing ‘the real bargains are found at lunchtime’.

It is also popular with diners in Sheffield and there are dozens of reviews on Google with many giving the eatery four or five stars.

Simon Ince wrote: “Absolutely outstanding food and impeccable service, while also feeling safe during covid.

"Really great experience. Prices are great for the quality of food too. Been before and will come again.”

Alex Lau added: “Welcoming hospitality, good atmosphere and the dishes reflect the care and thinking of both chefs. Texture, taste are well balanced. Tasted carrot and Pollack. One of the best restaurants I have been to on Sheffield.”