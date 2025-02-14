Little Betty's Café in York: Craft ale house's plans to convert former Little Betty's shop approved
The Little Ale House is set to takeover the upper floors of 46-50 Stonegate, bringing them back into use following the closure of the café in 2021.
The Harrogate firm’s application stated that the opportunity to take on the vacant building was a natural move given the business owners’ passion for historic buildings.
Approval of the plans comes after The Little Ale House lodged plans for the conversion last year.
The business, started by husband and wife team Richard and Danielle Park, began in Harrogate in 2016 with the aim of creating a traditional pub atmosphere.
The application stated that the firm aimed to create cosy environments for people to meet and socialise without the distraction of TVs or background music.
Plans for the Grade II*-listed building include some of its more modern additions to showcase its historic features.
The oldest parts of the building date to around 1600 and it also features 19th and 20th Century additions.
The front rooms of the first and second floors of 46, 48 and 50 Stonegate are set to house the bar area and seating with service areas in the rear.
Betty’s previously added modern service areas as part of previous renovations.
The takeover is set to see The Little Ale House join Harrogate Tipple in the building after it opened a shop on the ground floor.
Approval of the plans comes almost four years after Betty’s announced it was closing the café on the first floor of the building in spring 2021.
It was followed by the closure of the ground floor shop in the autumn.
The tea room’s managing director Simon Eyles said at the the time the decision had been difficult and the firm was grateful for the loyalty and kindness of its customers.