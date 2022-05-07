Masterchef 2022 winner Eddie Scott's tasting night at The Pig and Whistle in Beverley sells out in 'record' time

It took The Pig and Whistle in Beverley just 25 minutes to shift tickets for the 'Baby Bandito natural wine dinner' on May 14 - the fastest they have ever sold out such an event.

Mr Scott lives in Beverley and works as a marine pilot on the Humber. The former Merchant Navy navigator is inspired by cuisines such as Mexican, French and Punjabi - his mother is from an Indian family.

The Pig and Whistle in Beverley

The six courses to be prepared by Mr Scott are all matched with a wine from the Testalonga winery in South Africa.

One the menu are dishes such as chargrilled octopus and Pyrenean Iberico lamb skewers for £100 per head.

The Pig and Whistle opened in 2017 with a focus on meats and cheeses in a former shop unit. The owner is James Allcock, former chef at 1884 Dock Street Kitchen in Hull, who will be giving a talk on the night.

Mr Scott is the 18th amateur contestant to win Masterchef and has stated that his ambition is to own his own restaurant.

The Pig and Whistle