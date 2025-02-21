Meet the chef behind Forge - Yorkshire's newest Michelin starred restaurant

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at this year’s awards, held in Glasgow earlier this month, he received the coveted Michelin star – making Forge the newest Michelin starred restaurant in Yorkshire and bringing the county’s total to eight.

Jones who was born in York but now lives near the Middleton Lodge estate at Middleton Tyas, North Yorkshire, with his young family, didn’t take the traditional route into becoming a chef by going to catering college.

“My dad and uncle are both chefs, so growing up I was surrounded by cooking, and I started cooking when I was 14 and have loved it since. Although my mum and dad didn’t really want me to become a chef because of the hours,” says Jones who says work-life balance is encouraged at Middleton Lodge.

Head Chef at Forge - Jake Jones who has just ben awarded a Michelin star Picture: -Gasp Photo Co

"Catering college really wasn’t for me. When I left school I managed to get a job working in Michelin-starred the Black Swan at Oldstead and preferred to learn on the job. I’ve trained on the job in the kitchens where I’ve worked. It’s been great to work at a range of places and learn different skills, and to work with amazing chefs such as James Martin, Simon Rogan and Tommy Banks.”

It was at the Black Swan (run by Banks who also retained the Michelin star at Roots in York) and at L’Enclume in Cartmel where Jones became passionate about the farm-to-table ethos which is now evident at Forge.

Jones, 34, works closely with the gardeners and owner of the private Middleton Lodge Estate, James Allison. The Michelin Green Star award last year bears testament to the team’s dedication to sustainability

"We are all about the seasons,” he says. “Our estate to plate ethos means each course is led by our gardens and the estate. I have a meeting with the head gardener in the morning and he says what is going to be available over the next couple of weeks and we will tweak the menu accordingly.” Forge offers two tasting menus – six courses and ten courses – served by Jones and his team of chefs to the 30 plus covers.

Forge at Middleton Lodge near Richmond has become Yorkshire 8th Michelin starred restaurant Picture: Rebecca Hope

“Rather than start with a protein like you ordinarily would we start with a vegetable or a herb or a plant. Our main focus is what can we get from where we are in a very close radius to the restraint.

“It’s the Yorkshire landscape that inspires me most; at Forge. At this time of year there really isn’t much in the garden but we have preserved things to use now. e pickle produce, create sauces, syrups and dressings and preserve herbs, a current dish that showcases this is the leek dish which has Oxalis , Nasturtium, Perilla and Vetch herbs from the gardens, our own Douglas fir dressing and foraged salad."

Jones spends a lot of time researching the suppliers he works. “When we cannot grow ingredients onsite we work with the very best UK producers, who are as local as possible, our lamb comes from James’s brother’s farm which is just down the road and the majority of our seafood comes from Hartlepool. The seasons affect this too. For example, when it warms up the crab that I currently get from Cornwall will start to come from the North. Its about creating the very best, balancing the low food miles whilst ensuring quality and availability.”

Jones joined Middleton Lodge in 2021 and spent two years working in the estate kitchens and the more relaxed Coach House restaurant to gain an understanding of the estate’s gardens and the strong ‘estate-to-plate’ philosophy, before launching Forge in 2023.

Forge offers estate-to-plate driven tasting menus Picture: Rebecca Hope

In just two years he has managed to achieve ever chef’s dream to be award a Michelin star.

“Being awarded a Michelin star really is a dream come true. We have an amazing team at Middleton Lodge and this award means so much to all of us. Our guests’ experience is our priority, and I love what I do.

“It is a privilege to build a community of guests who share our passion for food. The estate is a constant source of inspiration, and we are always looking to add to and perfect each course of our tasting experience.

“I would like to thank everyone who has dined at Forge and the incredible Middleton Lodge team. And I would like to thank James Allison for believing in me and the restaurant, and Glen Taylor, our General Manager, for his support.

Head chef of Forge Jake Jones works closely with the head gardener and Middleton Lodge owner James Allison Picture Rebecca Hope

"It’s difficult to put into words its a massive goal achieved I’ve worked for it all my career. Because of the style of fine dining restaurant we are it is huge in our field to get the Michelin star. It’s not what we have completely focused on, the most important thing is our guests, but it means so much to everyone involved everyone has worked so hard.””

Estate Owner, James Allison, adds “This is a fantastic achievement for both Jake and the estate. I am incredibly proud of the team and cannot thank them enough for their hard work and dedication, which have made this award possible.

“When I began restoring Middleton Lodge over 20 years ago I wanted to create a sustainable country estate. My vision was to build a place where people could feel at home, gather and celebrate with great food and service. This award means so much to all of us.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this success. We are looking forward to sharing this achievement with our guests.”

Although getting a Michelin star can come with increased pressure to maintain it, Jones says the priority will always be the guests’ experience and if accolades follow then so much the better.

"We have no plans to change anything or chase any more stars at the moment we just want to concentrate on giving guests the best experience ever.”

Forge is open Thursday to Sunday evenings only. Dining experiences start from £65 per person.