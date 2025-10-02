Tripadvisor has announced its 24 Best of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK - and Melton’s in York is on the list.

Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the best fine dining restaurants with white tablecloths and top chefs.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

Those businesses that receive a high volume of reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period are awarded and out of eight million listings, less than one per cent achieve this award.

Melton's York. (Pic credit: Google)

Fifth on the list is Melton’s in York with a rating of 4.8 and 1,252 reviews on Tripadvisor. The restaurant is close to the York racecourse and the River Ouse.

It is the only restaurant in York listed in Egon Ronay’s Top 200 Restaurants in Britain and its menu is a collection of local and international dishes using regional produce.

The description of Melton’s on Tripadvisor stated: “Melton’s is a relaxed bistro with a friendly, knowledgeable staff. You'll notice the care in every dish, with seasonal ingredients coming together to create visually striking plates.

“The wine pairings really complement the food, and the owner’s attention to detail stands out. Try the tasting menu: It's not only delicious, but a great value.”