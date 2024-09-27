The owner of The Secret Italian - a hidden gem restaurant in Barnsley - bought the restaurant on a ‘whim’ five years ago and this year it has been recognised as one of the best hidden gems in the UK.

The titles are awarded to those who receive a high number of five star reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

Inside of The Secret Italian. (Pic credit: Margaret Dearden)

The Secret Italian restaurant on McLintock Way, Barnsley, was listed as the fourth best hidden gem in the UK.

It has a rating of five stars with 735 reviews and its description on the Tripadvisor website reads: “The Secret Italian charms with its cosy setting and modern decor. You’ll find massive portions of freshly prepared, delicious food at great value.

“Don’t miss the homemade pasta and the exceptional desserts. The service is fantastic, with attentive and friendly staff that make you feel right at home. It’s a popular spot, so be sure to book ahead.”

Restaurant owner, Margaret Dearden, has fostered a family friendly atmosphere.

Outside of The Secret Italian. (Pic credit: Margaret Dearden)

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved,” Ms Dearden said.

“It’s an industrial estate, so you come into the estate and you think where am I going, but when you walk through the door, you’re in Italy.

“We love our customers, we treat everybody as though they are coming to my house for dinner. That’s what they say in their reviews, ‘I feel like I’ve come to somebody’s house for dinner’.

“We enjoy the company and we like to please everybody. Everything we cook is freshly made.”

The Secret Italian has won a number of awards. (Pic credit: Margaret Dearden)

The restaurant is fully booked on the weekends for the rest of the year.

“We are fully booked until the new year,” Ms Dearden said.

“We’ve got quite a few awards, it’s nice that we’re being recognised and it’s nice that our customers love us. We are fully booked until the new year.

“We get people from all over the world, from Canada, Australia, when they’ve been over here and they’ve found us out and had dinner with us, then left reviews.”

The Secret Italian looks like stepping into Italy. (Pic credit: Margaret Dearden)

Ms Dearden spontaneously bought the restaurant in 2019 after visiting the former, smaller, restaurant for her 70th birthday.

“[The previous owners] owned a florist at the time,” she said.

“I’d only gone in to buy a tree and I ended up buying the restaurant. I had my 70th birthday in the previous restaurant which only had 10 people.

“The owners were going to move back to Italy, so I said I’d like to buy it. It wasn’t my sort of size, I wanted it to be a proper trattoria.

“I made it what I wanted and that’s we can hold more people now. My chef’s grandmother was Italian, so she’s got the knowledge of Italian food.

“It was a bit quiet in the beginning because of the restrictions, Covid, we got through it. I only charge £35 for seven dishes which is very cheap and you bring your own alcohol so I don’t make any money on that. It makes it a very rustic meal which is very appealing.”

The head chef, Jasmine Elland, whose grandmother was Italian, started working there in January.

“It was meant to be fated because I applied for the job the week before my grandma passed [away],” Ms Elland said.

“I got a phone call the day after my grandma’s funeral telling me that I had the job if I wanted it.