The full list of updated Michelin stars in Yorkshire have been announced with one star among 179 in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the new Michelin Stars were unveiled at The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025 which was held at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

This year a new restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star: Forge at Middleton Lodge located within a privately owned estate near Richmond.

The cuisine is inspired by the estate which has been maintained and preserved by the Allison family for 16 years. Forge is the second restaurant on the estate and was first opened in February 2023.

Full list of Yorkshire restaurants with Michelin stars in 2025

Black Swan, Oldstead

Michelin review: “All the hallmarks of a characterful country pub can be found here: exposed beams, flagged floors and even an open fire.

“The cooking is driven by produce from their farm, such as superb Herdwick lamb presented in two servings. The chefs work in total harmony with the gardeners, and an array of preservation techniques are used to ensure their ingredients last.

“The resulting dishes boast bold yet harmonious contrasts and plenty of depth. The entire team has wholeheartedly bought into the restaurant's vision and their enthusiasm is infectious. The antique-furnished bedrooms have private patios.”

Forge, Middleton Tyas – New

Michelin review: “The sprawling Middleton Lodge Estate stretches out over 200 acres and today includes this creative restaurant which sits inside the forge that once served the estate.

“The tasting menu – which also comes in both vegetarian and vegan forms – features seasonal produce, including some grown on the Estate, where they even harvest their own honey and birch sap.

“The cooking demonstrates a strong grasp of balance and flavour, with dishes that allow these local ingredients to shine like the picture-perfect Reuben blackberry and pineapple weed tart.”

mýse, Hovingham

Michelin review: “In a pretty little village on the edge of the North York Moors lies this former pub with stripped-back décor – expect flagstone floors, whitewashed beams and exposed stone walls.

“The tasting menu features prime produce enhanced by a range of techniques, both traditional and modern, as with the subtle, well-judged use of pickling and preserving.

“A top wine list and non-alcoholic pairings ensure the food isn’t the only highlight, while cosy, simply decorated bedrooms complete the picture.”

Roots, York

Michelin review: “Set in a quiet area of the city, this attractive Arts and Crafts building is little sister to the Black Swan in Oldstead and shares its ethos of seasonality and sustainability.

“Tasting menus evolve naturally according to the availability of produce – which originates from their kitchen garden, small regional suppliers and chef-owner Tommy Banks’ parents’ farm.

“Creative, modern dishes are carefully prepared and deceptively simple to look at, yet offer great refinement and depth of flavour. There’s plenty of choice on the well-chosen wine list, with everything available by the glass.”

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Michelin review: “This beautifully decorated, formal restaurant occupies what was once the music room of this sumptuous and luxurious 17C country house.

“Shaun Rankin’s creative, modern cooking is a perfect fit for these surroundings and is inspired by his childhood memories and an insider’s knowledge of the area.

“There is a bounteous larder in Yorkshire and the tasting menu, which flows in a skilled way, focuses on its very best produce. Adding to the experience is a well-organised and professional service team.”

Star Inn at Harome, Harome

Michelin review: “Andrew Pern’s 14C thatched inn oozes charm and character, with its low ceilings, Robert ‘Mouseman’ features and some charred beams left in situ in a nod to its life story.

“Head Chef Steve Smith’s cooking has a classical base with modern overtones, and Yorkshire leads the way in rich, gutsy, flavour-driven dishes, with fish coming from Whitby, game from the Moors and vegetables plucked from the kitchen garden.

“Relax on the terrace, then stay over in one of the individually styled bedrooms; one boasts a snooker table, another, a piano.”

The Angel, Hetton

Michelin review: “Deep within the Yorkshire Dales sits The Angel, a stunning stone-built inn with 15C origins, which now has a modern Nordic style courtesy of polished concrete floors and light wood furnishings.

“Classic combinations are to the fore but are subtly modernised and refined, with dishes demonstrating a simplicity that allows every ingredient to shine.