National Fish and Chip Day 2024: Best fish and chip restaurants in Yorkshire near coastal beaches including Whitby, Scarborough and Filey based on Google reviews
National Fish and Chip Day is normally held on a Friday, but this year it has been moved to today (June 6) to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Yorkshire has a rich history when it comes to fisheries as it has been a vital part of the coastline’s heritage that continues to be preserved today.
There are many large and small fishing fleets located at many ports across the Yorkshire coast, including Whitby, Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington.
Bridlington is the largest shell fishing port in the British Isles and exports its produce to various locations across the continent, mostly France, Italy and Spain.
Here are some of the highest rated fish and chip restaurants in Yorkshire just walking distance from the beach based on Google reviews.
Best fish and chips in Yorkshire near to beaches
Mr Chips
Location: 68-69 Church Street, Whitby YO22 4AS.
Google rating: 4.4 stars
No. of Google reviews: 1,455
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes
C.J.'s Fish and Chips
Location: 46 Murray Street, Filey, YO14 9DG.
Google rating: 4.3 stars
No. of Google reviews: 1,276
Walking distance to Filey beach: 5 minutes
The Fisherman's Wife
Location: Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ.
Google rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Google reviews: 3,051
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 4 minutes
Monks Haven Cafe
Location: 148-149 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.
Google rating: 4.6 stars
No. of Google reviews: 639
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes
Lookout On The Pier
Location: 18 W Pier, Scarborough, YO11 1PD.
Google rating: 4.7 stars
No. of Google reviews: 765
Walking distance to Scarborough South Bay beach: 9 minutes
Quayside
Location: 7 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Google rating: 4.4 stars
No. of Google reviews: 2,476
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 6 minutes
Oliver's Fish and Chips
Location: 17-18 Bath Street, Redcar, TS10 3AF.
Google rating: 4.7 stars
No. of Google reviews: 29
Walking distance to Redcar beach: 2 minutes
Royal Fisheries
Location: 48 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BL.
Google rating: 4.6 stars
No. of Google reviews: 1,102
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes
Mother Hubbard's
Location: 43 Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1UN.
Google rating: 4.6 stars
No. of Google reviews: 663
Walking distance to Scarborough South Bay beach: 9 minutes
Magpie Cafe
Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Google rating: 4.6 stars
No. of Google reviews: 7,624
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 5 minutes
North Bay Fisheries
Location: 179 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ.
Google rating: 4.7 stars
No. of Google reviews: 854
Walking distance to Scarborough North Bay beach: 7 minutes
Trenchers
Location: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.
Google rating: 4.7 stars
No. of Google reviews: 5,811
Walking distance to Whitby beach: 10 minutes
Inghams Fish and Chip Shop
Location: 38 Belle Vue Street, Filey, YO14 9HY.
Google rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Google reviews: 1,740
Walking distance to Filey beach: 6 minutes
Lifeboat Fish Bar
Location: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.
Google rating: 4.9 stars
No. of Google reviews: 806
Walking distance to Scarborough South Bay beach: 8 minutes
