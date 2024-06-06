Yorkshire is popular for its fish and chips particularly thanks to the stunning coastline where people can walk along the beach while indulging in the famous British cuisine.

National Fish and Chip Day is normally held on a Friday, but this year it has been moved to today (June 6) to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Yorkshire has a rich history when it comes to fisheries as it has been a vital part of the coastline’s heritage that continues to be preserved today.

There are many large and small fishing fleets located at many ports across the Yorkshire coast, including Whitby, Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington.

Bridlington is the largest shell fishing port in the British Isles and exports its produce to various locations across the continent, mostly France, Italy and Spain.

Here are some of the highest rated fish and chip restaurants in Yorkshire just walking distance from the beach based on Google reviews.

Best fish and chips in Yorkshire near to beaches

Mr Chips

Location: 68-69 Church Street, Whitby YO22 4AS.

Google rating: 4.4 stars

No. of Google reviews: 1,455

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes

C.J.'s Fish and Chips

Location: 46 Murray Street, Filey, YO14 9DG.

Google rating: 4.3 stars

No. of Google reviews: 1,276

Walking distance to Filey beach: 5 minutes

The Fisherman's Wife

Location: Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ.

Google rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Google reviews: 3,051

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 4 minutes

Monks Haven Cafe

Location: 148-149 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.

Google rating: 4.6 stars

No. of Google reviews: 639

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes

Lookout On The Pier

Location: 18 W Pier, Scarborough, YO11 1PD.

Google rating: 4.7 stars

No. of Google reviews: 765

Walking distance to Scarborough South Bay beach: 9 minutes

Quayside

Location: 7 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Google rating: 4.4 stars

No. of Google reviews: 2,476

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 6 minutes

Oliver's Fish and Chips

Location: 17-18 Bath Street, Redcar, TS10 3AF.

Google rating: 4.7 stars

No. of Google reviews: 29

Walking distance to Redcar beach: 2 minutes

Royal Fisheries

Location: 48 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BL.

Google rating: 4.6 stars

No. of Google reviews: 1,102

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 12 minutes

Mother Hubbard's

Location: 43 Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1UN.

Google rating: 4.6 stars

No. of Google reviews: 663

Walking distance to Scarborough South Bay beach: 9 minutes

Magpie Cafe

Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Google rating: 4.6 stars

No. of Google reviews: 7,624

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 5 minutes

North Bay Fisheries

Location: 179 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ.

Google rating: 4.7 stars

No. of Google reviews: 854

Walking distance to Scarborough North Bay beach: 7 minutes

Trenchers

Location: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

Google rating: 4.7 stars

No. of Google reviews: 5,811

Walking distance to Whitby beach: 10 minutes

Inghams Fish and Chip Shop

Location: 38 Belle Vue Street, Filey, YO14 9HY.

Google rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Google reviews: 1,740

Walking distance to Filey beach: 6 minutes

Lifeboat Fish Bar

Location: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.

Google rating: 4.9 stars

No. of Google reviews: 806