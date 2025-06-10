National Restaurant Awards 2025: The Yorkshire restaurants named in top 100 - with an extra two on the list this year
At an awards ceremony on Monday (Jun 9) JORO in Sheffield, Myse in Hovingham, The Angel at Hetton, The Black Swan at Oldstead and Forge at Middleton Lodge were all named in the top 100 restaurants.
This year JORO and Forge at Middleton Lodge were newly named compared to last year’s list.
JORO was the top ranked Yorkshire restaurant, placed at 43 on the list, whilst Myse came in at 72, The Angel at Hetton came in at 75, The Black Swan at Oldstead came in at 81 and Forge at Middleton Lodge came in at 88.
The Ritz in London was named the best restaurant in the country.
Meanwhile, Pignut in Helmsley was also recognised by being shortlisted for sustainability award due to the owners Tom and Laurissa Heywood’s deep-rooted commitment to ethical and environmental responsibility.
Tom and Laurissa Heywood said: “We are so happy to have received the recognition by the National Restaurant Awards, it really means a lot to us both and motivates us even more to continue doing what we are doing.
“Hopefully we can inspire people and other restaurants to find a way to be more sustainable to support British farmers and businesses as much as we can.
“A massive thanks to all our local suppliers who really influence the menu . We couldn't do it without them. We are also really excited to carry this on at Pignut and The Hare.”
The Sustainability Award honours a UK restaurant that goes above and beyond to reduce its environmental impact and drive meaningful change across the food system.
Pignut was rewarded for its hyper-local menus, regenerative supply chains, zero-waste ethos and carbon-neutral status.
In July 2025, the restaurant will relocate to Scawton, taking over the Hare at Scawton building.
