The National Restaurant Awards have been announced for 2025 and five of the 100 restaurants are based in Yorkshire - two more compared to last year.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an awards ceremony on Monday (Jun 9) JORO in Sheffield, Myse in Hovingham, The Angel at Hetton, The Black Swan at Oldstead and Forge at Middleton Lodge were all named in the top 100 restaurants.

This year JORO and Forge at Middleton Lodge were newly named compared to last year’s list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JORO was the top ranked Yorkshire restaurant, placed at 43 on the list, whilst Myse came in at 72, The Angel at Hetton came in at 75, The Black Swan at Oldstead came in at 81 and Forge at Middleton Lodge came in at 88.

The Angel at Hetton. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Ritz in London was named the best restaurant in the country.

Meanwhile, Pignut in Helmsley was also recognised by being shortlisted for sustainability award due to the owners Tom and Laurissa Heywood’s deep-rooted commitment to ethical and environmental responsibility.

Tom and Laurissa Heywood said: “We are so happy to have received the recognition by the National Restaurant Awards, it really means a lot to us both and motivates us even more to continue doing what we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can inspire people and other restaurants to find a way to be more sustainable to support British farmers and businesses as much as we can.

Inside the acclaimed JÖRO restaurant.

“A massive thanks to all our local suppliers who really influence the menu . We couldn't do it without them. We are also really excited to carry this on at Pignut and The Hare.”

The Sustainability Award honours a UK restaurant that goes above and beyond to reduce its environmental impact and drive meaningful change across the food system.

Pignut was rewarded for its hyper-local menus, regenerative supply chains, zero-waste ethos and carbon-neutral status.