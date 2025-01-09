New Starbucks drive-thru plans revealed for Scarbrough

A new Starbucks drive-through and two commercial units could be built on Seamer Road in Scarborough if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The derelict site of the former Magnet Kitchen Showroom on Seamer Road could be partially demolished and replaced with a Starbucks drive-through and two commercial units as part of a plan by Commercial Development Projects Ltd.

Vacant since 2020, the site has a BP garage and car valeting service located to its north and a car sales dealership is located to its south.

The existing kitchen showroom would be partially demolished and the northern part would be converted into two food takeaway units, according to submitted plans.

Seamer Road, Scarborough drive through proposal.

The remainder of the site, which was previously taken up by the showroom, would become the Starbucks with a bank of electric vehicle charging spaces.

The drive-through coffee shop would have 23 standard parking bays, two motorcycle-only bays, and two mobility-impaired standard bays.

A four-bay EV charging hub has been proposed to be located to the southeast of the site, including two bays to a mobility-impaired standard.

The two other units would be supported by 13 standard parking bays and one bay to a mobility-impaired standard.

Seamer Road, Scarborough.

Pedestrian walkways and accessible parking would be introduced to aid ease of movement through the site, plans state.

The applicant said: “The proposed development represents sustainable economic development and secure sustainable economic growth by way of job creation, investment in the area and increased consumer choice and competition, and therefore should be treated favourably.”