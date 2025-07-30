Plans to open a new Northern Monk tap room and street food venue in an empty York restaurant have been approved.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Monk Refectory is set to open in the building which previously housed Forage, in Little Stonegate, following York Council’s approval of the Leeds-based craft brewery’s plans.

In a social media post announcing the plans earlier this year, Northern Monk said they were honoured to be opening their new venue in one of their favourite cities.

It follows the closure of Forage in June last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Forage restaurant, in Little Stonegate, York, pictured in 2023. Picture is from DS Pugh/Geograph

The restaurant said on Facebook their business was no longer viable in the current economic climate.

York’s Northern Monk Refectory will join those the brewery opened in Leeds in 2014 and in Manchester in 2018.

The company also opened its first food hall, The Northern Market, in Leeds last year.

Plans for the York venue show a bar area with seating on the ground floor and in the basement, with kitchens and seating for 54 diners on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s application stated works would also be done to make the venue’s rear garden accessible for wheelchair users and others with mobility issues.

It added all materials used as part of the conversion would be in keeping with the building’s historic character.

In their Instagram post announcing the plans in April, Northern Monk said they could not be more excited to open their new venue.

The company said: “York is a beacon of history and culture, and is home to a truly legendary pub and craft beer community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to take a moment to raise a glass to the team involved in finding us just the right spot, our investors for helping to make it possible, and our Monk drinkers for believing in us.”

Northern Monk opened its first brewery at the Old Flax Store in Holbeck, Leeds, in 2014 which is home to its Refectory tap room.

It now has two breweries in Leeds, along with its Northern Market venue and Manchester Refectory.