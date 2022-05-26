After first opening in 2019 and following a stint in Leeds' Kirkgate Market, the restaurant has moved to the city's trendy Mustard Wharf develoment.

The new location for the restaurant means diners can now enjoy floor-to-ceiling views of the waterfront, as well as enjoying the atmosphere on a new terrace.

Moving out of Kirkgate Market means the restaurant will now be able to open for longer hours and also accommodate twice as many guests as its previous sites. Dogs will now also be welcome at the venue.

Inside the new Owl (photo credit: Chapter 81)

The restaurant is led by head chef Mark Owens, who set up The Owl originally with his business partner Elizabeth Cottam, who most recently appeared on BBC's Great British Menu.

Dishes will be replaced fortnightly, while the whole menu will be changed every four to six weeks depending on the season.

A statement from the restaurant said the new location is "is just the start of exciting changes for the Leeds favourite, purposely fit for the team’s ambitious visions for the restaurant".

Mark said: “We have worked so hard behind the scenes to create the Owl we’ve always envisioned. We are excited to start this new chapter in the life of Owl and are looking forward to welcoming all of our guests, old and new.

"Owl is great food, a great atmosphere and an experience to remember. As well as being a new chapter for Owl, we’re excited to be a part of a brilliant new area for Leeds alongside some fantastic local businesses such as Cross Keys, Northern Monk Refectory and Water Lane Boathouse.”