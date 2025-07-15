Paradiso Artisan Tiramisu: 'I'm setting up the first tiramisu shop and cafe in Yorkshire’'

Tiramisu means “pick me up,” and one Yorkshire entrepreneur is on a mission to do just that for more people with the first tiramisu shop and cafe set to launch in Sheffield.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mattea Paradiso, who owns Paradiso Authentic Italian, started off delivering tiramisu to homes in lockdown before he set up his own food truck.

He has since set up his own kitchen where he makes and sells tiramisu as well as cannolis from Krynkl workspace inside Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his next venture, Mattea has launched a crowdfunding to raise £9,000 towards the refit of the first Tiramisu shop in Sheffield.

Mattea of Paradiso Tiramisu

In his appeal, Mattea said: “Now, with your support, we’re bringing the first Paradiso Tiramisù shop and café to Sheffield: imagine a gelateria, but dedicated entirely to tiramisù — a true tiramisueria.

The 30-year-old told The Yorkshire Post: “I make ‘mini-misus’, biscoff flavour, black forest, everything. It’s alcohol free and uses the best coffee.

“They’re freezeable too. I make inclusive tiramisu with a range of vegan and even coffee-free options too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mattea grew up in Puglia, Italy, where he learned his Nonna Lina’s secret tiramisu recipe.

Mattea learned how to make tiramisu from his Nonna

He said: “We started making fresh tiramisù because, honestly, the supermarket stuff just wasn’t cutting it.

“One bite and you can tell it’s been sitting on a shelf for weeks, packed with preservatives and a weird, synthetic texture. Don’t even get us started on the sponge — soaked in overpowering alcohol.

“That’s not good tiramisù, and it’s definitely not how we do it in Puglia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There, we keep it simple and fresh. No gimmicks. Just the good stuff.

Plans for the new shop and cafe if the crowdfunding is successful

“Paradiso’s tiramisù is as fresh and authentic as it gets. We use only the finest ingredients, sourced directly from Italy, and craft every layer with care, not just to taste incredible, but to look beautiful too.

“Every spoonful is a little taste of heaven, made to a standard Nonna Lina would be proud of. It’s a celebration of true homemade goodness — light, creamy, and full of joy.”

Mattea has a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the refit of premises on Sharrowvale Rd in Sheffield, using the Kickstarter platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’re 20 per cent the way there if we reach our goal by the time it ends (August 2), we can finally open.”