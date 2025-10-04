Pignut at the Hare: Yorkshire restaurant winning top accolades just weeks after opening

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly The Hare at Scawton, the historic site has undergone a thoughtful and personal refurbishment. While the original name has been retained as a respectful nod to the building’s heritage within the village, Pignut and The Hare is entirely the creation of Tom and Laurissa.

“We’re so proud of what we’ve created. It still feels like Pignut, just in a beautiful new setting. We haven’t reinvented anything – we’re just building on what we love and making it even better and adding our own style to it,” says Laurissa, who, along with Tom, opened the acclaimed Pignut restaurant in Helmsley in 2023. Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do in this new venture.

Every detail of the transformation reflects Tom and Laurissa’s ethos. The carpet has been made using recycled bottle tops, flowers planted around the garden have been chosen to support bees, and compost from Pignut’s original compost bin has already been worked into the soil. Herbs from the garden are already being used, and planter boxes will arrive next year with the first crops of potatoes. The pair will also add their own personality to the rooms over time.

Pignut and The Hare, at Scawton, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire. Pictured New owners Tom and Laurissa Heywood. Picture: James Hardisty

They use Refood for their food waste, which recycles the waste into bioenergy, and they recycle all plastic and cardboard.

The tables in the 14-seater restaurant are made from old pub tables, which have been upcycled, and they donate to Helmsley Walled Garden, which is run entirely by volunteers with the focus of using gardening to improve mental health and wellbeing.

As supporters of the charity, Tom and Laurissa are able to utilise the kitchen garden there, allowing them to showcase local ingredients on their menu, which have been grown and nurtured by the local community.

The bespoke restaurant sign, table legs and handmade skewers have all been crafted by Ollie Fulford of Fulford Forge in Helmsley. In a particularly personal touch, the skewers have been forged from Laurissa’s horse’s old horseshoes. Even the knives have been made to order – each one different – and guests will be invited to choose their own when dining.

Pignut and The Hare, at Scawton, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire. Pictured New owners Laurissa and Tom Heywood. Picture: James Hardisty.

The tasting menu remains central, with options for either a half or full experience rather than a set number of courses.

“When you’re doing something like an eight-course menu, you’re a bit restricted. But by taking the set number of courses away, we can show more of what’s growing or being foraged. The number of courses might be 20, 15, or down to 12, depending on the season – but the amount of food stays the same,” says Tom, who grew up nearby in Church Fenton, and has spent many years working in notable kitchens, developing a passion for sustainability.

The 31-year-old started his career locally at Aldwark Manor before setting his sights on Michelin-starred kitchens, spending time at Midsummer House and The Cottage in the Wood.

Inspired by Dan Barber’s Blue Hill, he became interested in sustainable practices within restaurants, an ethos he implemented as part of his first head chef position at The Rattle Owl in York, where he got together with Laurissa, who also worked there. During his time there, he was awarded two Rosettes and, in 2020, won Restaurant of the Year in the White Rose Awards, plus they were recommended in the Michelin Guide.

Pignut at the Hare has a choice of full or half tasting menu

Ironically, before opening their original Pignut restaurant in Helmsley, Tom approached the Hare at Scawton about a job, but there were no positions.

“But when they decided to sell, they approached us first to see if we were interested as we share a lot of the same principles,” he says.

Keeping a nod to all that the former owners achieved at the Hare, the Trueloves decided to adapt the name and Pignut at the Hare was born.

Customer engagement is at the heart of service. More interaction at the table, a more immersive experience, and small touches that make a visit memorable. Each table will be offered a Polaroid photograph to take away with them. “We saw it in Paris and loved it,” says Laurissa. “The idea that you go home with a memory captured that night just stuck with us.”

A meat fridge sits proudly in the restaurant for guests to see – used to age Castle Howard beef and pork for year-round use in both breakfast and dinner services. It also allows ageing of fish and vegetables, supporting their waste-minimising approach and commitment to thoughtful sourcing.

Breakfast for overnight guests will also feature produce from Castle Howard, with Tom and Laurissa using different cuts and preparations throughout the year.

The wine list also reflects their sustainable ethos. “I would love to have an entire wine list of Yorkshire wine, but there aren’t enough vineyards yet,” says Laurissa. The wine list includes a number of wines from the Dunesforde Vineyard in North Yorkshire, and many of the other wines are organic, although Laurissa admits it is a balancing act.

“Do you buy a wine from Australia because it is organic and biodynamic, but it has to come from the other side of the world? You have to make a choice.”

Outside, newly created seating areas provide a relaxed space for guests to enjoy a drink, whether it’s a sustainable and organic wine or a handmade cocktail featuring syrups they make themselves. Garden-grown garnishes are a new addition, adding another layer of connection between kitchen and landscape.

Pignut and The Hare initially opened for dinner on Wednesday to Saturday evenings. Breakfast is served for staying guests. The four bedrooms are only available to book when dining at Pignut and The Hare.

And it seems their hard work is already paying off. They have been awarded a coveted AA Five Star Restaurant with Rooms Gold Award, alongside a reconfirmation of their Three AA Rosettes and the AA Breakfast Award.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the AA Five Star Gold Award and the reconfirmation of our Three Rosettes and Breakfast Award, especially so soon after reopening in our new home here in Scawton.

This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole team, both in the kitchen and front of house.

“To be recognised at this level just a month into this new chapter means the world to us. We can’t wait to keep building on this foundation and welcoming guests to experience everything Pignut & The Hare has to offer.”

This achievement comes following an overnight inspection in early September, which praised the restaurant’s style, service, food, and hospitality across every aspect of the guest experience.

So are they now on the hunt for a Michelin star? “The main thing for us is that we keep getting customers coming back time and time again,” says Laurissa. “That shows that we are doing something right.”

And where does the name Pignut come from?

“A pignut is part of the root vegetable family,” explains Laurissa. “We got the keys to Pignut in Helmsley in March 2023, and we were opening in June. We were working flat out to get in ready, but we did get time to go walking around Helmsley, and we found lots of pignuts sprouting up.