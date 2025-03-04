Plan to turn farm shop in Yorkshire village into craft beer bar
Plans from Brewhemian Hopsody Ltd would see the Lodge Cottage Farm shop, in Broadway, converted into a bar and shop selling craft beer and other alcoholic drinks.
The application stated the new venue would contribute to local growth and create jobs and its owners would put measures in place to ensure noise does not disturb nearby residents.
It comes as the Lodge Cottage Farm shop is set to close and leave the building on Tuesday, April 1.
Plans for the new venue would see a bar and seating area and shop put into the front of the current shop building.
Toilets for customers and glass washing facilities would be installed at the back of the building, along with a cellar room.
A beer garden would be created at the back of the building and it would be surrounded by a 2m-high fence to protect the privacy of neighbouring resdients.
There are also plans to serve food in the future, according to the application.
Opening hours of 11am to 11pm daily have been proposed.
Brewhemian Hopsody, the business behind the plans, was set up in February according to its Companies House listing.
Plans stated that the venue’s beer garden would close no later than 9.30pm to keep any disturbance to residents to a minimum.
The plans stated: “This proposed use aligns with the character of the local area and it will contribute positively by contributing to the area’s economic growth, job creation and improved local services.
“We have proactively liaised with the council and North Yorkshire Police Licensing teams, who are aware of the proposed venue and for the future full premises licence application.
“We will work with closely the local community to address any concerns and minimise noise disruption.
“All customers will be required to respect our neighbours on leaving the premises.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.