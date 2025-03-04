Plan to turn farm shop in Yorkshire village into craft beer bar

A new craft beer bar could be coming to Fulford if plans lodged with York Council are approved.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans from Brewhemian Hopsody Ltd would see the Lodge Cottage Farm shop, in Broadway, converted into a bar and shop selling craft beer and other alcoholic drinks.

The application stated the new venue would contribute to local growth and create jobs and its owners would put measures in place to ensure noise does not disturb nearby residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the Lodge Cottage Farm shop is set to close and leave the building on Tuesday, April 1.

The Lodge Cottage Farm shop, in Broadway, Fulford

Plans for the new venue would see a bar and seating area and shop put into the front of the current shop building.

Toilets for customers and glass washing facilities would be installed at the back of the building, along with a cellar room.

A beer garden would be created at the back of the building and it would be surrounded by a 2m-high fence to protect the privacy of neighbouring resdients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also plans to serve food in the future, according to the application.

Opening hours of 11am to 11pm daily have been proposed.

Brewhemian Hopsody, the business behind the plans, was set up in February according to its Companies House listing.

Plans stated that the venue’s beer garden would close no later than 9.30pm to keep any disturbance to residents to a minimum.

The plans stated: “This proposed use aligns with the character of the local area and it will contribute positively by contributing to the area’s economic growth, job creation and improved local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have proactively liaised with the council and North Yorkshire Police Licensing teams, who are aware of the proposed venue and for the future full premises licence application.

“We will work with closely the local community to address any concerns and minimise noise disruption.