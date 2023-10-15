All Sections
11 historic pubs in York perfect for a post-Yorkshire Marathon pint

Yorkshire is full of incredible history - and pubs - and nowhere more so than York.

By Jonathan Pritchard, Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th May 2021, 05:14 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST

With the Yorkshire Marathon on this weekend, we know plenty of people will be looking for a well deserved pint in York city centre after the race.

Here’s a selection of some of the best and most historic pubs in York where you can treat yourself after finishing your incredible run, or to wait and watch as the runners come in.

(All pictures by James Hardisty)

1. Kings Arms, King's Staith

2. The Golden Fleece, Pavement

3. Roman Bath, St Sampsons Square

4. The Three Tuns, Coppergate

