11 historic pubs in York perfect for a post-Yorkshire Marathon pint
Yorkshire is full of incredible history - and pubs - and nowhere more so than York.
Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th May 2021, 05:14 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
With the Yorkshire Marathon on this weekend, we know plenty of people will be looking for a well deserved pint in York city centre after the race.
Here’s a selection of some of the best and most historic pubs in York where you can treat yourself after finishing your incredible run, or to wait and watch as the runners come in.
(All pictures by James Hardisty)
