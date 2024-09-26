A pasta sauce has been recalled because salmonella has been found in some tubs.

Waitrose & Partners has sent out an alert over No1 Pesto alla Genovese, the Food Standards Agency has revealed.

It is the 145g size, with a use-by date of September 26, 2024.

Salmonella poisoning can include usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The bacteria usually lives in the guts of animals and humans, and tends to be ejected through faeces.

When farm animals are being reared, slaughtered and processed, salmonella bacteria can be transferred into products destined for human consumption. It is usually raw meat, undercooked poultry, eggs, and unpasteurised milk that are contaminated.