The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has reviewed more than 4,500 pubs across the country, with 401 Yorkshire pubs being featured in the Good Beer Guide. The book celebrates venues selected by its members for having the best beers.

It’s no secret that independent pubs and breweries in Yorkshire have some of the best locally sourced beers and lagers. The pubs which have been published in the 50th edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023 also serve the best roast dinner according to TripAdvisor.

“For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country,” national chairman at CAMRA, Nik Antona said.

Town Hall Tavern. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this Guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

You can buy the book by visiting CAMRA’s website.

Seven of the best pubs in West Yorkshire for a Sunday roast

Town Hall Tavern, Leeds

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said: “Outstandingly good lunchtime roast beef, top service, fine beers and wine, could not fault it in any way. An excellent city centre establishment.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,340 reviews.

Address: 17 Westgate, Leeds, LS1 2RA.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 12pm to 10pm

Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 8pm

Robin Hood Inn, Hebden Bridge

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “All of the staff were so friendly, but the food was amazing. It might be the best roast dinner I’ve ever had; the three meats were all cooked beautifully and it came with so much veg and two cracking yorkies. All extremely good value too. Can’t recommend highly enough!”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 165 reviews.

Address: Cragg Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge, HX7 5SQ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

The Turkey Inn, Keighley

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I had roast beef and all the trimmings and ordered a side of cauliflower cheese (a tad dry for me) lashing gravy and fabulous veg. Loved it.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 185 reviews.

Address: 20 Goose Eye, Laycock, Keighley, BD22 0PD.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

The Reliance, Leeds

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Family had roast beef and raved about it. All desserts and coffees were very tasty. Staff were brilliant, dog friendly too and very reasonably priced for the excellent quality. Won’t be waiting long before going back - really enjoyed it.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 528 reviews.

Address: 76-78 North Street, Leeds, LS2 7PN.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm

Sundays: 12pm to 9pm

The Fleece Inn, Keighley

One of the reviewers on TripAdvisor said: “Had a Sunday lunch and it was delicious; I had the Sunday roast beef and my husband had steak pie. The portions were generous and all very fresh.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,008 reviews.

Address: 67 Main Street, Keighley, BD22 8DA.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Fridays: 11am to 11.30pm

Saturdays: 10am to 11.30pm

Sundays: 10am to 10.30pm

Whitelock’s Ale House, Leeds

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We visited in search of a great Sunday roast and were not disappointed. Food was excellent and abundant, a delicious Sunday roast with all the trimmings. Gorgeous old pub with friendly and professional staff. Highly recommended.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 637 reviews.

Address: 6-8 Turk’s Head Yard, Leeds, LS1 6HB.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 12pm to 11pm

Thursdays and Fridays: 12pm to 12am

Saturdays: 11am to 12am

Sundays: 12pm to 11pm

The Black Horse Inn, Brighouse

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had an amazing roast dinner and the Mrs enjoyed a fantastic salmon. Think we’ll be trying to go here again!”

It has a rating of four stars with 394 reviews.

Address: Westgate, Brighouse, HD6 4HJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 11pm

Fridays: 3pm to 11pm

Saturdays: 2pm to 11pm