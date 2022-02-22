Sheffield has been crowned the UK’s best city for grabbing a bottomless brunch with friends and has beaten out 14 other UK hotspots including Manchester and London.
Leeds has come in fifth place beating large popular cities such as Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham, Chester, Newcastle and Bristol.
The survey, which determined which university towns offered the best brunch experience, was conducted by Bottomless Brunch.
The research looked at various factors for each city including the number of restaurants offering brunch, menus which catered to vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free diners and even those that had the closest proximity to university campuses.
Below is the full list of 15 of the best bottomless brunch cities in the UK.
1 – Sheffield - score: 76.43/110
2 – Manchester - score: 62.02/110
3 – Liverpool - score: 59.50/110
4 – Exeter - score: 58.53/110
5 – Leeds - score: 58.12/110
6 – Reading - score: 57.80/110
7 – Portsmouth - score: 55.84/110
8 – Cardiff - score: 55.59/110
9 – Brighton - score: 52.55/110
10 – Birmingham - score: 51.89/110
11 – Chester - score: 51.82/110
12 – London - score: 49.91/110
13 – Newcastle - score: 48.97/110
14 – Nottingham - score: 46.10/110
15 – Bristol - score: 44.29/110
The city of Sheffield offers a variety of brunch venues that cater to all, including many vegan and vegetarian options, a list of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and a range of price options that are affordable for students.