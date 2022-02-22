Sheffield has been crowned the UK’s best city for grabbing a bottomless brunch with friends and has beaten out 14 other UK hotspots including Manchester and London.

Leeds has come in fifth place beating large popular cities such as Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham, Chester, Newcastle and Bristol.

The survey, which determined which university towns offered the best brunch experience, was conducted by Bottomless Brunch.

An avocado brunch at Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

The research looked at various factors for each city including the number of restaurants offering brunch, menus which catered to vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free diners and even those that had the closest proximity to university campuses.

Below is the full list of 15 of the best bottomless brunch cities in the UK.

1 – Sheffield - score: 76.43/110

2 – Manchester - score: 62.02/110

3 – Liverpool - score: 59.50/110

4 – Exeter - score: 58.53/110

5 – Leeds - score: 58.12/110

6 – Reading - score: 57.80/110

7 – Portsmouth - score: 55.84/110

8 – Cardiff - score: 55.59/110

9 – Brighton - score: 52.55/110

10 – Birmingham - score: 51.89/110

11 – Chester - score: 51.82/110

12 – London - score: 49.91/110

13 – Newcastle - score: 48.97/110

14 – Nottingham - score: 46.10/110

15 – Bristol - score: 44.29/110