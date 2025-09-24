A Yorkshire sandwich shop has scooped £100,000 after being crowned the best in the country by Uber Eats.

Silver’s Deli, in Bramley near Leeds, only opened two years ago but managed to beat more than 130 nominated restaurants to become one of 12 finalists at the UberEats Awards.

And at a glitzy ceremony on London on Tuesday night (Sep 23), it was named as the Restaurant of the Year as well as being given £100,000 to invest in the business.

The win marks a rapid rise for the independent eatery, which was named Yorkshire champion by popular vote earlier this year after narrowly missing out to fellow Leeds eatery Sqew in 2024.

Founder Chris Riley said: “Winning Restaurant of the Year is a dream come true. This award isn’t just recognition for our food, but for the hard work of our whole team and the incredible support of our community.

“When I first set out, I was literally watching YouTube tutorials to learn how to build the restaurant myself, so to now be recognised on this stage feels surreal. The £100,000 prize will allow us to refurbish our current site, refine our in-store operations, and grow sales.

“We can’t wait to take the next step in our journey. Thanks to the judges, the team, and of course, my wonderful daughter, Silver - this is for you!”

Silver’s Deli, founded in 2023 by Chris Riley in Bramley, Leeds, has fast become a cult favourite | UberEats

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of the ceremony, Chris said: “I wanted it somewhere where, when I’m not at work, I still come in with my kids and hang out... that real family vibe. Naming it after my daughter was part of that.”

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “Independent restaurants are the beating heart of our food scene. Silver’s Deli embodies everything these awards are about: creativity, resilience, and a commitment to serving their community. We’re proud to support their journey and can’t wait to see how they use this prize to grow their business.”

Judges included food entrepreneur Levi Roots, Irish celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna, 2024 winner Natty Crutchfield, foodie creator Eating with Todd, and Lorraine Copes, CEO and founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality.