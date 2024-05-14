A Yorkshire pub Sir Jack has closed its doors for a month while undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

The Sir Jack pub on Moorhead Way, Bramley, has closed its doors as of May 6, 2024 and is currently going through a renovation.

The Wacky Warehouse on site also shut earlier this year and now the pub will close for a short period of time while the entire site undertakes a six-figure investment.

The Sir Jack will reopen to the public in early June, following a significant renovation to the building both internally and externally.

Sir Jack, Bramley. (Pic credit: Google)

The pub is set to reopen on June 7 and will make way for a transformed pub, garden and Wacky Warehouse.

A Facebook post on the pub’s page read: “We reopen on 7th June, Martin is very sad to say goodbye to the old pub he has been here over eight years and has put his blood sweat and tears into making Sir Jack a successful Greene King pub, but now it’s on to Sir Jack’s massive investment and on to future years.