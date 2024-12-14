The construction of an extension to the Star Inn in Filey has been proposed alongside plans for an extensive refurbishment.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Crabtree of Admiral Taverns has applied for planning permission to build an extension to the Star Inn at 23 Mitford Street, Filey as well as updating the front of the building alongside an improved front deck area.

If approved by North Yorkshire Council, the new brick flat-roof extension to the side elevation would replace an existing leaking conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, according to the plans, there would be “no changes to the layout of the building, as the extension is to be built on the exact footprint of the previous conservatory and the internal layout and the layout of the garden areas are to remain the same”.

The Star Inn, Mitford Street, Filey

Proposed changes to the frontage include new composite decking, replacement awnings, and adding new planters to the front perimeter.

Documents submitted to the council state: “[The plan] is to refurbish the existing ground floor and add a side extension onto the building which will allow for more internal floor space to allow for additional covers for dining.

“The external works including, a new raised deck and ramp access with planters to the perimeter, and enhancing the visual appeal with composite timber effect cladding seek to increase kerb appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new raised deck with planters would enclose the external drinking area and the side extension would be constructed in brick to match the existing building.

The applicant highlighted that as part of the scheme, disabled access would also be improved.

They said: “As part of the overall proposal there will be a new ramped access to the front main entrance improving accessibility to the building as the current access is via a fire escape on the side elevation and the proposal will also refurbish the existing disabled toilet.”