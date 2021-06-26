The Fauconberg in Coxwold

Most of the watering holes you’ll find in the area have Yorkshire ales on tap, not to mention a rich history dating back centuries.

If this sounds good to you, here are some of the most historic pubs in North Yorkshire

The Old Bell

The Old Bell dates back to 1786 and closed in 1815 when it turned into a private residence until the 1840’s.

When The Old Bell first opened it attracted customers who originally visited Harrogate to see the famous Old Sulphur Well which is located opposite the establishment.

Situated in Harrogate, The Old Bell was refurbished in 2017 and now has a contemporary style throughout.

The pub maintains its traditional values and history by serving classic British dishes that are all home cooked and use locally sourced produce.

The Old Bell, 6 Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.

The Old Black Swan

The Old Black Swan is a 17th century coaching Inn, located in Bedale, North Yorkshire.

The establishment has a large, wooden, wrap-around bar that stocks plenty of Yorkshire ales including Theakston Old Peculier, Best Bitter, and Light Foot.

The Old Black Swan, 19 Market Pl, Bedale, DL8 1ED.

The Old White Bear

The Old White Bear was built in 1735 and is the oldest building in Cross Hills.

The building has a colourful history, having been used as a hotel, a brothel, a council meeting place, and a dance hall during its time.

Some of the beams used to build the pub are rumoured to originate from a naval ship that was involved in the battles against the Spanish Armada.

The Old White Bear, Keighley Road, Cross Hills, BD20 7RN.

The Old Royal Oak

The Old Royal Oak dates back to the 18th century and is located in the historic setting of Knaresborough’s Market Square.

Inside, the pub has a traditional wooden bar with dark bar stools, and the ceilings are lined with characterful timbers, adding to the olde worlde feel of the establishment.

An interesting feature to look out for is the ‘priest hole’ that is inside the establishment, offering a hiding place for priests.

The Old Royal Oak, 7 Market Place, Knaresborough, HG5 8AL.

The Royal Oak Pub & Kitchen

The Royal Oak is a Grade II listed building and was first registered as an alehouse in 1780.

The Tudor era exterior is made of classic black and white painted timbers, and inside the decor is just as characterful with dark wood furnishings throughout.

The Royal Oak Pub & Kitchen, 47 Town Street, Old Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 7HB.

The Moors Inn

The Moors Inn is in the scenic village of Appleton-Le-Moors, has a rich history, and has been trading as an inn since the 17th century.

Inside, the pub boasts a cosy open fire and traditional bar, with a classic British pub feel throughout.

The Moors Inn, Appleton-Le-Moors, York, YO62 6TF.

The Fauconberg

The Fauconberg is a historic 17th century country inn located in Coxwold, North Yorkshire.

Inside, the bare stone walls add character and are paired with a traditional flagstone floor. Wooden beams run across the ceiling and patrons lounge by cosy log fires.

The pub stocks a range of Yorkshire ales from Isaac Poad - a Yorkshire-based brewery.

The Fauconberg, Coxwold, North Yorkshire, YO61 4AD.

Hales Bar

Hales Bar is Harrogate's oldest bar and dates back to the mid-18th century.

The interior decor is reflective of the pub's long history, with mirrors and fittings from the Victorian era, including traditional gas lighting and cigar lighters.

Hales Bar, 1-3 Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2RS.

The Wild Swan

The Wild Swan is a traditional country pub dating back to 1832, located in Minskip, York.

This watering hole has charming interior furnishings including polished wood floorboards, open fires, and dark wooden beams.

Its menu features a ‘Wild Swan cheese board’ which includes three Yorkshire Cheeses.

The Wild Swan, Main Street, Minskip, York, YO51 9JF.

The Yorkshire Hussar Inn

The Yorkshire Hussar Inn became a public house in 1850 but the building dates back to the 15th century. It was previously a butchers and a blacksmiths.

Boasting beamed ceilings and the original stone flag floors, the pub still has a very traditional feel despite being refurbished in 2017.