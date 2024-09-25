The Angel at Hetton: Much-loved restaurant becomes first in Yorkshire to get five AA rosettes
The five rosettes awarded to The Angel at Hetton is the highest accolade given by the guidebook, and means the cooking is alongside some of the best restaurants in the world.
Owner Michael Wignall was given the honour at a glitzy ceremony held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Monday (Sep 23) to launch the respected guidebooks 2025 edition.
Michael and his wife Johanna took over the Angel at Hetton in 2018 and has since turned it into one of the best restaurants in the country. After keeping its coveted Michelin star in the guide earlier this year, 2024 has now been capped off with another landmark win for the couple.
The restaurant is known as the UK’s original gastropub, and is set in a historic 15th-century inn in the Yorkshire Dales.
Michael said: “Being awarded five AA rosettes is an incredible honour for us. This award is testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work displayed by our entire team.
“It signifies recognition of our relentless pursuit of culinary excellence and innovation, and, for me, personally, it validates our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests.
“We are immensely proud and grateful for this achievement, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can offer at our beloved restaurant with rooms."
Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, added: “It has been fantastic for the AA to follow Michael’s cooking across his entire career. He is one of our most talented British chefs who has been cooking at the highest level for so long.
“It comes as no surprise that five years after opening The Angel, Michael has for third time achieved the ultimate cooking accolade of five AA Rosettes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.