UK’s top 100 restaurants 2024: Yorkshire restaurants named among best in the country by culinary experts including Michelin starred eateries Roots York owned by chef Tommy Banks and The Angel at Hetton

A list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK includes seven Yorkshire eateries in York, Sheffield and Leeds.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:13 GMT

SquareMeals, a restaurant, bar and venue review website, has listed its top restaurants in the UK for 2024 to help highlight the best foodie spots in the country and celebrate the top quality chefs and hospitality teams.

The process of narrowing down the top restaurants in the UK to just 100 took months of planning and deliberation by the team and readers who left their reviews.

Seven of these restaurants are located in Yorkshire including two Michelin star restaurants Roots York and The Angel at Hetton and popular bespoke dining room experience Skosh owned by renowned chef Neil Bentinck. Below is a list of Yorkshire restaurants on the list.

The Angel at Hetton. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)The Angel at Hetton. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)
The Angel at Hetton. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Yorkshire restaurants named among best in UK

Myse

Regional ranking: 1

National ranking: 5

Roots York. (Pic credit: Google)Roots York. (Pic credit: Google)
Roots York. (Pic credit: Google)

Location: Main Street, Hovingham, YO62 4LF.

Cuisine: British, modern European

Roots York

Regional ranking: 2

National ranking: 13

Location: 68 Marygate, York, YO30 7BH.

Cuisine: British

The Angel at Hetton

Regional ranking: 3

National ranking: 19

Location: The Angel Inn, Hetton, BD23 6LT.

Cuisine: Gastropub, modern European

The Abbey Inn Byland

Regional ranking: 4

National ranking: 56

Location: Byland, York, YO61 4BD.

Cuisine: British

Bench Sheffield

Regional ranking: 5

National ranking: 67

Location: Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU.

Cuisine: Barbeque, British

Skosh

Regional ranking: 6

National ranking: 88

Location: Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX.

Cuisine: International

Tharavadu

Regional ranking: 7

National ranking: 97

Location: 7-8 Mill Hill, Leeds, LS1 5DQ.

Cuisine: Indian

