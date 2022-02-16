Michelin Guide 2022: These are the big name Yorkshire restaurants that missed out

This year's Guide sees Yorkshire's seven Michelin-starred restaurants retain their accolades - but with no new stars awarded.There are now only three Bib Gourmands in Yorkshire, and around 50 restaurants with Michelin Plate status which are also included.

Yet there have been many high-profile omissions from the Guide, including some of the region's most talented chefs.

The Michelin writers tend to focus on fine dining and high-end restaurants and gastropubs, but its rival the Good Food Guide - now owned by CODE Hospitality who bought the title, which has been published since 1951, from Waitrose last year - has a far more eclectic range of listings.

Clarrie O'Callaghan's The Rattle Owl in York has an excellent reputation but has not yet earned Michelin recognition

The Good Food Guide covers a wider geographical area encompassing less fashionable parts of Yorkshire not represented by Michelin - which includes no entries at all for Bradford or Hull.

Businesses featured do not have to be traditional bistros, brasseries or inns - they range from market stalls to wine bars to charcuteries and Whitby's famous fish and chip shop Magpie Cafe.

Noticeable deletions from this year's Michelin Guide include The Owl, the Kirkgate Market stall-to-fork restaurant in Leeds owned by renowned chefs Elizabeth Cottam and Mark Owens. The Owl featured in a glowing review by The Guardian food critic Grace Dent, yet has dropped out of the Guide due to it currently trading in temporary premises nearby ahead of a planned relocation - though Cottam's other ventures, HOME in and her Boston Spa bakehouse CORA are present, the latter a new entry.

The Swine That Dines in Leeds hasn't made the Michelin Guide

Tharavadu, the Thai restaurant in Leeds, was also omitted, and Masham-based Vennell's, a mainstay of the Guide for 14 years which is now up for sale, has not made the cut.

Matt Healy has been one of the biggest names on the Leeds dining scene in recent years and won a Michelin star when running The Foundry x, but the restaurant closed in 2020 and though he has set up a new venture, The Forde in Horsforth, he hasn't made a return to the Guide.

Several restaurants included in a special 'lockdown takeaway' edition of the Michelin Guide in 2021 have not been granted permanent status - The Burlington at Bolton Abbey, Dining Room at Boroughbridge, Crown and Cushion at Welburn, Tapasya at Hull Marina and Grassington House.

The complete removal of The Burlington is a blow as the restaurant on the Dales estate has actually held a Michelin star at various points in its history, finally losing the accolade in 2013.

Elizabeth Cottam's ventures HOME and CORA are featured - but not The Owl in Kirkgate Market

Three destinations praised by Grace Dent's Guardian colleague Jay Rayner also failed to merit inclusion in either publication - The Waterside Bistro in Shipley, Chinese restaurant Wen's in Leeds and Brook's in Brighouse.

Hern, a 'supper club'-style restaurant in the Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton, has earned excellent reviews but must wait to appear in the Guide alongside its neighbour Black Market.

The Swine That Dines, a Leeds small plates restaurant on The Times critic Marina O'Loughlin's radar, is a Good Food Guide staple but hasn't made the step up to Michelin, while the Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax, once the 'local' of Anne Lister, is in the same boat despite appearing in Estrella Damm's list of the best British gastropubs.

Several favourites of Yorkshire Post food writers Jill Turton, Amanda Wragg and Dave Lee aren't in the Michelin Guide, including Beverley's Japanese restaurant Ogino and Ilkley's Moss & Moor. New openings they reviewed in 2021, including Bantam in Helmsley and Homestead Kitchen in Goathland, have been included as Michelin Plates.

The White Rabbit in Todmorden has forged a significant reputation since opening in 2015

While another Yorkshire talent overlooked by the Guide is Frances Atkins, who won a Michelin star while head chef at The Yorke Arms in Nidderdale. After leaving the restaurant, which has since closed its food service, she set up her own mobile kitchen, Paradise.

Cases could also be made for modern British restaurant The White Rabbit at Todmorden, gastropub The Plough Inn at Scalby, York's local produce destination The Rattle Owl, and Sheffield bistro No Name, which all have outstanding reputations.

Michelin stars 2022

The Black Swan at Oldstead (Tommy Banks)

Roots, York (Tommy Banks)

Grantley Hall, Ripon (Shaun Rankin)

Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax is the only Yorkshire gastrpub in Estrella Damm's top 100 that isn't in the Michelin Guide

The Star at Harome (Andrew Pern)

The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton (James Mackenzie)

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds, (Michael O'Hare)

The Angel at Hetton (Michael Wignall)

Bib Gourmands 2022

Skosh, York

Prashad, Drighlington

The Hope and Anchor, South Ferriby

Michelin Plates 2022

Horto, Harrogate

Three's a Crowd, Harrogate

Stuzzi, Harrogate

The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton

Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse

Fletchers at Grantley Hall, Ripon

The Durham Ox, Crayke

The Hare, Scawton

The Hovingham Inn

Bantam, Helmsley

The Weathervane, Helmsley

Pheasant, Harome

Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

New Malton

Yorebridge House, Askrigg

The Coach House, Middleton Lodge estate

The Eskdale, Castleton

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

Number 20, Port Mulgrave

Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby

Black Market, Leeds

HanaMatsu, Leeds

Ox Club, Leeds

Dakota Grill, Leeds

Crafthouse, Leeds

HOME, Leeds

Engine Social, Sowerby Bridge

Host, Ilkley,

The Box Tree, Ilkley

CORA, Boston Spa

The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge

Joro, Sheffield

Rafters, Sheffield

Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield

Juke & Loe, Sheffield

Old Vicarage, Sheffield

Star Inn, Sancton

Westwood, Beverley

Whites, Beverley

Melton's, York

Fish & Forest, York

Star Inn the City, York

Los Moros, York

Le Cochon Aveugle, York

Bow Room at Grays Court, York

Arras, York

Good Food Guide 2021 but not Michelin Guide 2022

The White Rabbit, Todmorden

Elder, Halifax

Devour at the Dyehouse, Holmfirth

Devonshire Brasserie, Bolton Abbey

The Plough Inn, Scalby

Golden Lion, Osmortherley

Grassington House

Bridge Cottage Bistro, Whitby

Cave du Cochon, York

Chopping Block, Walmgate Ale House, York

Clam & Cork, Doncaster

Crathorne Arms, Yarm

Eat Me Cafe & Social, Scarborough

Eric's, Lindley

Lanterna, Scarborough

Mademoiselle's, Whitby

Mango, Wetherby

Mannion & Co, York

Orchid, Harrogate

Partisan, York

Philomena Fogg's, Holmfirth

Salvo's, Leeds

Samuel's, Masham

Tharavadu, Leeds

Stuzzi, Leeds

The Cleveland Tontine, Staddlebridge

The General Tarleton, Ferrensby

Magpie Cafe, Whitby

The Reliance, Leeds

White Swan Inn, Pickering

Zucco, Leeds

Gimbals, Sowerby Bridge

The Forge, Middleton Tyas

No Name, Sheffield

Issho, Leeds

Mustard & Punch, Honley

Thirteen, Leyburn

Epicure, Huddersfield

Punch, Honley

The Burlington, Bolton Abbey

The Rattle Owl, York

The Swine That Dines, Leeds

The Pig & Whistle, Beverley