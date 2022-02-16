Michelin Guide 2022: These are the big name Yorkshire restaurants that missed out

This year's Guide sees Yorkshire's seven Michelin-starred restaurants retain their accolades - but with no new stars awarded.There are now only three Bib Gourmands in Yorkshire, and around 50 restaurants with Michelin Plate status which are also included.
Yet there have been many high-profile omissions from the Guide, including some of the region's most talented chefs.
The Michelin writers tend to focus on fine dining and high-end restaurants and gastropubs, but its rival the Good Food Guide - now owned by CODE Hospitality who bought the title, which has been published since 1951, from Waitrose last year - has a far more eclectic range of listings.
The Good Food Guide covers a wider geographical area encompassing less fashionable parts of Yorkshire not represented by Michelin - which includes no entries at all for Bradford or Hull.
Businesses featured do not have to be traditional bistros, brasseries or inns - they range from market stalls to wine bars to charcuteries and Whitby's famous fish and chip shop Magpie Cafe.
Noticeable deletions from this year's Michelin Guide include The Owl, the Kirkgate Market stall-to-fork restaurant in Leeds owned by renowned chefs Elizabeth Cottam and Mark Owens. The Owl featured in a glowing review by The Guardian food critic Grace Dent, yet has dropped out of the Guide due to it currently trading in temporary premises nearby ahead of a planned relocation - though Cottam's other ventures, HOME in and her Boston Spa bakehouse CORA are present, the latter a new entry.
Tharavadu, the Thai restaurant in Leeds, was also omitted, and Masham-based Vennell's, a mainstay of the Guide for 14 years which is now up for sale, has not made the cut.
Matt Healy has been one of the biggest names on the Leeds dining scene in recent years and won a Michelin star when running The Foundry x, but the restaurant closed in 2020 and though he has set up a new venture, The Forde in Horsforth, he hasn't made a return to the Guide.
Several restaurants included in a special 'lockdown takeaway' edition of the Michelin Guide in 2021 have not been granted permanent status - The Burlington at Bolton Abbey, Dining Room at Boroughbridge, Crown and Cushion at Welburn, Tapasya at Hull Marina and Grassington House.
The complete removal of The Burlington is a blow as the restaurant on the Dales estate has actually held a Michelin star at various points in its history, finally losing the accolade in 2013.
Three destinations praised by Grace Dent's Guardian colleague Jay Rayner also failed to merit inclusion in either publication - The Waterside Bistro in Shipley, Chinese restaurant Wen's in Leeds and Brook's in Brighouse.
Hern, a 'supper club'-style restaurant in the Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton, has earned excellent reviews but must wait to appear in the Guide alongside its neighbour Black Market.
The Swine That Dines, a Leeds small plates restaurant on The Times critic Marina O'Loughlin's radar, is a Good Food Guide staple but hasn't made the step up to Michelin, while the Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax, once the 'local' of Anne Lister, is in the same boat despite appearing in Estrella Damm's list of the best British gastropubs.
Several favourites of Yorkshire Post food writers Jill Turton, Amanda Wragg and Dave Lee aren't in the Michelin Guide, including Beverley's Japanese restaurant Ogino and Ilkley's Moss & Moor. New openings they reviewed in 2021, including Bantam in Helmsley and Homestead Kitchen in Goathland, have been included as Michelin Plates.
While another Yorkshire talent overlooked by the Guide is Frances Atkins, who won a Michelin star while head chef at The Yorke Arms in Nidderdale. After leaving the restaurant, which has since closed its food service, she set up her own mobile kitchen, Paradise.
Cases could also be made for modern British restaurant The White Rabbit at Todmorden, gastropub The Plough Inn at Scalby, York's local produce destination The Rattle Owl, and Sheffield bistro No Name, which all have outstanding reputations.
Michelin stars 2022
The Black Swan at Oldstead (Tommy Banks)
Roots, York (Tommy Banks)
Grantley Hall, Ripon (Shaun Rankin)
The Star at Harome (Andrew Pern)
The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton (James Mackenzie)
The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds, (Michael O'Hare)
The Angel at Hetton (Michael Wignall)
Bib Gourmands 2022
Skosh, York
Prashad, Drighlington
The Hope and Anchor, South Ferriby
Michelin Plates 2022
Horto, Harrogate
Three's a Crowd, Harrogate
Stuzzi, Harrogate
The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton
Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse
Fletchers at Grantley Hall, Ripon
The Durham Ox, Crayke
The Hare, Scawton
The Hovingham Inn
Bantam, Helmsley
The Weathervane, Helmsley
Pheasant, Harome
Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn
New Malton
Yorebridge House, Askrigg
The Coach House, Middleton Lodge estate
The Eskdale, Castleton
Homestead Kitchen, Goathland
Number 20, Port Mulgrave
Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby
Black Market, Leeds
HanaMatsu, Leeds
Ox Club, Leeds
Dakota Grill, Leeds
Crafthouse, Leeds
HOME, Leeds
Engine Social, Sowerby Bridge
Host, Ilkley,
The Box Tree, Ilkley
CORA, Boston Spa
The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
Joro, Sheffield
Rafters, Sheffield
Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield
Juke & Loe, Sheffield
Old Vicarage, Sheffield
Star Inn, Sancton
Westwood, Beverley
Whites, Beverley
Melton's, York
Fish & Forest, York
Star Inn the City, York
Los Moros, York
Le Cochon Aveugle, York
Bow Room at Grays Court, York
Arras, York
Good Food Guide 2021 but not Michelin Guide 2022
The White Rabbit, Todmorden
Elder, Halifax
Devour at the Dyehouse, Holmfirth
Devonshire Brasserie, Bolton Abbey
The Plough Inn, Scalby
Golden Lion, Osmortherley
Grassington House
Bridge Cottage Bistro, Whitby
Cave du Cochon, York
Chopping Block, Walmgate Ale House, York
Clam & Cork, Doncaster
Crathorne Arms, Yarm
Eat Me Cafe & Social, Scarborough
Eric's, Lindley
Lanterna, Scarborough
Mademoiselle's, Whitby
Mango, Wetherby
Mannion & Co, York
Orchid, Harrogate
Partisan, York
Philomena Fogg's, Holmfirth
Salvo's, Leeds
Samuel's, Masham
Tharavadu, Leeds
Stuzzi, Leeds
The Cleveland Tontine, Staddlebridge
The General Tarleton, Ferrensby
Magpie Cafe, Whitby
The Reliance, Leeds
White Swan Inn, Pickering
Zucco, Leeds
Gimbals, Sowerby Bridge
The Forge, Middleton Tyas
No Name, Sheffield
Issho, Leeds
Mustard & Punch, Honley
Thirteen, Leyburn
Epicure, Huddersfield
Punch, Honley
The Burlington, Bolton Abbey
The Rattle Owl, York
The Swine That Dines, Leeds
The Pig & Whistle, Beverley
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax