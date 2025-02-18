An empty pub in Fulford is set to be converted into a Starbucks after a decision to block a planning application was overturned on appeal.

Plans have been lodged to put signs bearing the US coffee chain’s name and branding on the Bay Horse, in Main Street, following the appeal decision in August. Plans stated that the revamp would include fitting the pub out with Starbucks’ green and white Siren logo.

It comes after a Government planning inspector overturned York Council’s refusal of plans for a coffee shop and three flats lodged after it closed in early 2023. The pub closed following a period of poor trading, according to plans for the conversion.

Plans to turn it into a coffe shop and flats were refused on the grounds that it would result in the loss of a local pub, but the planning inspector ruled there was no realistic prospect of a pub reopening in the building following its sale by previous owners Red Cat Pub Company.

The Bay Horse, in Main Street, Fulford, York

The inspector stated there were two pubs nearby, The Plough and The Saddle Inn, which also offered dining services and outdoor seating as the Bay Horse had.

They added there were no coffee shops in the immediate area and the plans would see the ground floor of the empty building put back into use for the public.

York Council’s refusal of a planned 2m-high fence at the front of the site and of a new awning on the building was upheld.

Plans for the Bay Horse follow an application to licence the Starbucks outlet in York Station for alcohol sales lodged in December.