The Bessemer, Sheffield: Yorkshire pub reopens following renovations with a new sports area
The Bessemer in Sheffield, originally known as The Fountain Bar,was named after Henry Bessemer, a local businessman who was a prominent figure within Sheffield’s steel industry.
The pub has built a reputation within Sheffield’s local community and as part of the renovations, it has seen an increase in capacity with the addition of new booth seating, which allows more space for guests.
A sports area has also been built for guests to participate in games such as pool, darts and beer pong, with a free pool available every Thursday.
The area is located upstairs and those who wish to visit in a large group, can pre-book by contacting the pub and speaking to a member of staff.
Sports fans at the Bessemer will be able to watch games on screens in the pub that has Sky Sports and TNT Sports.
Located near popular walking spots, dogs are allowed at the pub and it offers a selection of beers, ciders and wine along with an offering of no and low alcohol drinks.
The Bessemer also offers two-for-one cocktails and a twosome treat offer where you can have two main meals, two starters or desserts, and two drinks for £20.
General manager of the Bessemer, Stuart Grimson, said: “I’m really looking forward to everyone seeing the refresh – the pub is looking amazing.
“The new interior will give the whole pub a lift and the improved DJ lighting is going to make our Saturday afternoon parties better than ever.
“This renovation is marking the start of a new chapter for us at the Bessemer and I can’t wait to welcome back guests, both old and new, to see all that we’ve been working on behind the scenes.
“The refresh is all about giving our guests an improved experience, we know how much people love the Bessemer so hopefully they’ll love all the work we’ve done.”
The pub reopened on Friday, July 18, with a rock and roll bingo event. It will also host weekly events with free pool available on Thursdays and rock and roll bingo on Friday nights from 7pm. Every Saturday, a live DJ will perform.
