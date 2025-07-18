Taiwanese firm makes major investment in Sheffield steel bringing 200 new jobs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walsin Lihwa also plans to build a new research and development centre and upgrade the existing Special Melted Products factory in Burngreave.

This will make speciality steel and nickel parts for aerospace jet engines and energy industry products, bringing more than 200 high-skilled jobs to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Baroness Poppy Gustafsson was in Sheffield to announce the investment yesterday, and she praised the “ecosystem” of the region’s Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “The impact and ripple effect of these investments are so much broader than one specific company. It’s hugely inspiring.”

Baroness Poppy Gustafsson, Investment Minister. Credit: DBT/Flickr | DBT/Flickr

The Government believes this is a first step in Walsin Lihwa’s plans for a major presence in the UK, with further job creation and investment expected in the coming years.

Importantly, the factory will introduce new melting and superalloy forging capabilities – something which so far does not exist in the UK – which will reduce domestic producers’, such as South Yorkshire neighbours Rolls Royce, reliance on imports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard revealed that his office had put forward some funding, alongside the Government, to conclude the deal.

Mr Coppard said: “Walsin Lihwa choosing to invest in SMP and build their new research and development centre in South Yorkshire is a huge vote of confidence in our region’s talent, innovation and expertise, and the advanced manufacturing ecosystem we’re creating here.

“We are right at the forefront of advanced manufacturing globally - that is not an empty boast but a factual statement.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“I’m really pleased that Walsin Lihwa, a massive Taiwanese company that could have chosen to invest anywhere in the world, has chosen to come to South Yorkshire because we have so much to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Stace, director-general at UK Steel, added: “This is a sign of trust in British steelmaking and manufacturing, pushing forward valuable investment plans and establishing skilled careers.

“Special Melted Products plans mean we are onshoring supply chains for industry giants like Rolls Royce, meaning investment goes directly back into UK jobs and the economy.”

It comes as 25 per cent tariffs still hang over the steel industry, despite Sir Keir Starmer confirming a trade deal with Donald Trump in May.

While automotive tariffs have been reduced, the two countries are still negotiating the details of what steel products will have the levy removed completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have suggested that there has been a breakthrough in talks, and Sir Keir and Mr Trump could finalise the agreement when they meet in Scotland next week.

When asked for an update, Baroness Gustafsson said: “What’s really clear is that the Government is saying it really values and cherishes a domestic steel industry.