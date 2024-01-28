SquareMeal has released its list of UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024.
The restaurant and venues guide used a combination of its in-house critics and thousands of diner votes to compile the list.
In number once place this year was Pine in Northumberland which was praised for its ‘sustainable principles’ and ‘boundless creativity.’
1. Roots York
Roots in York was named as the 13th top restaurant in the UK for 2024. Judges said: "This Michelin-starred spot centres around seasonal ingredients grown and foraged on the family farm, while modern dishes never veer too away from the chef’s Yorkshire roots." Pictured is chef Tommy Banks. Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Angel at Hetton
In 19th place is The Angel at Hetton. Judges said: "This 15th-century inn won a Michelin star within the first year of opening, having garnered a reputation as one of the UK’s best gastropubs. Modern and refined dishes appear in both a la carte and tasting menu format." Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. The Abbey Inn Byland
Another North Yorkshire restaurant to make the list is The Abbey Inn. The Abbey Inn placed in at 59 on the list. Judges praised its 'homestyle experience'. Pictured is the Smoked Pablo Beetroot-Glazed Lamb Rib Yoghurt Flatbread, Fermented Carrots Photo: The Abbey Inn
4. Bench Sheffield
67. Bench in Sheffield came in at 67th on the list. Judges said: "Neighbourhood small plates restaurants are two a penny. Bench is not. Breaking the divide between bar and kitchen, Bench delivers small plates and natural wines with superior skill and judgement to create a relaxed communal dining experience." Photo: Bench Sheffield
