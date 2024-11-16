The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hey there’s a new gaff in town, my chum said. Brighouse town, that is. It’s not easy to find she said. Thirty minutes driving up and down Bradford Road in rush hour on a shocking Wednesday night had me shouting at the SatNav and on the point of giving up when there it was, The Brick Yard painted in huge letters on the side of a building at the far end of a tradesman’s entrance.

Not auspicious, but some of the best places are tucked away. They’re not called hidden gems for nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moorcock at Norland, high on the moors above Sowerby Bridge, up winding one-car-width lanes and hopeless as soon as there was a frost got the attention of restaurant reviewers from all over the country, and my attention about once a fortnight.

The Brick Yard in Brighouse

Everyone knows now how to get to Tommy Banks’s Black Swan at Oldstead but before the Michelin people tipped up, none of us could find it. In Port Mulgrave (where?) too small even to call a hamlet is Restaurant 20.

Literally blink and you miss a top quality dining experience at the hands of Jason and Sue Davies – don’t take my word for it, take the Good Food Guide’s.

Recently I ‘found’ Finns Bakery – you might recall me gushing about precisely judged fish dishes, superb soup and perfect pastries – at ‘90s prices - on these pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s behind a retail park in the arse end of Guisborough with little or no signage but man it’s astonishing and always packed.

Wood pigeon kiev with herb garlic butter, celeriac purée and pickled blackberries

The Brick Yard is at the bottom end of what looks like a mini-trading estate (silly me, looking for a post-industrial building that might have been a brick factory) “Nah,” says owner Josh Stephenson-Williams when I quiz him.

“It was a double glazing showroom, but that didn’t really trip off the tongue.”

Josh and his husband Huw set up an events and catering business, The Grazing Guys, in Leeds during lockdown, and as the world opened up the business took off and they found themselves needing a bigger kitchen, they set their sights on Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year or so later when they were established they opened the restaurant.

Artichoke, potato, raclette cheese and pancetta tartiflette

“We had this great space and a massive kitchen, and thought we might as well make best use of both,” says Josh. “And since chef Sean McFarlane joined us from Rudding Park in March this year we’ve not looked back.”

Inauspicious it might look from outside, inside it’s a lofty, bright space with huge shimmering orbs hanging from high ceilings, scrubbed wood tables, a well-stocked bar at one end and cool tunes playing at just the right volume.

The small plates menu lands and in true style we order a fair number of them – we’re now all familiar with the likes of jamon croquettes, baked Queen scallops and spicy chicken thighs, but hang on – I’ve never seen wood pigeon Kiev with pickled blackberries or a crab taco with avocado crema before – and what’s this – tartiflette?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But first things first; ‘snacks’. Freshly baked focaccia, crispy roast spuds with harissa, feta and honey, or how about giant chilli corn?

Crab taco with charred corn tortilla, jalapeno raw slaw, avocado crema and lime

All tempting but the main event reads so well we dive straight in with those croquettes (fabulous crust on them and the soft, silky cheese and ham inside making us go ‘ahhh’) followed quickly with a beautifully creamy burrata sitting on a pile of roast courgettes, with crispy capers for crunch and bite and a slick of winter kale pesto that has me wiping the plate with my finger.

Crab taco is a triumph, the sweet, fresh flesh holding its own and not being bullied by the poky slaw and lime – a riot of autumn colours too.

The next two plates are outstanding.

The tartiflette is just lovely, with artichoke, potato, raclette and pancetta, the skillet piping hot as it comes to the table, the top nicely crispy and going down a storm with a glass of red and I’m minded of time in a previous life spent up mountains pretending to ski, but actually just taking the lift up and lounging in Alpine sun drinking cocktails and eating fondue. Whoever thought this up as an activity was a genius. Drinking and skiing don’t mix at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final plate is wood pigeon Kiev which more than any other dish gives away McFarlane’s Rudding Park history; fabulous depth of flavour, precise, text-book cooking of the bird and clever, well-thought-through textures and colours (the pickled brambles ooph … you’ll travel a fair distance to find a dish as consummate as this one.)

There are desserts. They look unremarkable in print (boozy tiramisu, millionaire mess yada yada) but who isn’t going to order Crack Pie when it appears on a menu? Not me. It looks innocent enough, but the first bite into it and a celestial choir of angels burst into song.

Soft but with a slightly crunchy top, it’s gooey, buttery, salty sweet, and undeniably moreish. It’s not called Crack Pie for nothing.

It turns out that they ‘borrowed’ the recipe from the famous Milk Bar in Manhattan on a recent visit, and Huw’s years as pastry chef at the Hilton in Sydney wasn’t time wasted. An excellent toffee apple bread & butter pudding was brought to the table too, for balance, you understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour has gone by and the room’s filled up and there’s a lively vibe going, as if a party is on the point of breaking out.

If you could bottle it you’d be rich. It’s a gift to be able to pull a room together like this – some folk have it, many don’t.

It helps of course that McFarlane is sending out fabulous food, and maybe all the years at the hospitality coalface the Stephenson-Williams’ have put in are paying off.

Whatever; The Brick Yard is worth getting lost trying to find.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5

Plates around £12 each, bottle of wine £31