The Times has released its best riverside pub gardens in the country - and one of them is based in Yorkshire.

I’m sure the locals are not the least bit surprised that one of the top eight best riverside pub gardens are right here in Yorkshire.

The region is peppered with an endless variety of pubs both historic and new with unique gardens where residents can sit outside, have a pint with their friends while the sun is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list includes pubs based in Cornwall, Perthshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Hertfordshire, Devon and Hampshire and of course North Yorkshire.

The Bull Inn in West Tanfield near Ripon. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Yorkshire pub dates back to the 17th century and parts of it were once the ferryman’s cottage and the artist JMW Turner drew scenes of the nearby ancient Marmion Tower on one of his tours of Yorkshire.

The Bull Inn is based in West Tanfield, close to the historic cathedral city of Ripon and was restored in 1699. Visitors won’t only be treated to some delicious food, drink and gorgeous views from the uniquely designed beer garden, they will also step into the rich history of the establishment and explore the picturesque village of West Tanfield, a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Yorkshire Dales.

The area is also ideal for avid walkers and dog lovers as the pub welcomes well-behaved dogs who may also be offered a biscuit or two from the jar on the bar. Nearby walking routes include the Ripon Rowel, Yoredale Way, the Staveley Circle and the Way of the Roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel writer for The Times, Oliver Berry, said: “The River Ure makes its languid way past the peaceful village of West Tanfield, on the eastern edge of the Dales, not far from the brewing centre of Masham, home to the Theakston and Black Sheep breweries.

“The 17th century Bull is a fine place to sink a few locally brewed ales - it’s been voted one of Yorkshire’s favourite pubs on several occasions - and there is a charming, grassy garden sloping down to the water’s edge, with a view of Tanfield Bridge’s arches. Along the Ripon road, the Old Coach House offers boutique B&B comfort and a cracking Yorkshire breakfast.”

Full list of best riverside pub gardens in the UK

1 - The Mayfly, Hampshire

2 - The Waterman’s Arms, Devon

3 - The Perch, Oxfordshire

4 - The Pandora Inn, Cornwall

5 - The Bull Inn, West Tanfield

6 - Bathampton Mill, Somerset

7 - Ye Old Ferrie Inn, Herefordshire